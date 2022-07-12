Here's How Luke Bryan Knows You Were 'Raised Up Right'

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan expertly named his current tour after the lyrics of one of his latest songs, and the award-winning country hitmaker revealed the sentimental qualities he sees in people who were “raised up right.”

Bryan is hitting the road on the “Raised Up Right Tour,” bringing Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock on the trek that stops in more than 30 cities. The name stems from “Up,” Bryan’s nostalgic song that’s included on the deluxe edition of Born Here Live Here Die Here, his seventh studio album: “Up/ In the sky, there's a guy/ Lookin' down on us/ Lookin' up/ Our whole life, raised up right/ In a town nobody knows/ What a way to grow/ Up.” He knew he had to record the song as soon as he heard it, remembering that the storytelling captured small-town life and “knocked me out.”

Looking ahead to the rest of his high-energy tour, Bryan reflected on the qualities he feels it takes to be “raised up right.” He said in a statement: “You know, the Raised Up Right Tour is based on a lyric from my song ‘Up.’ And being raised up right is having your parents stay on ya, teach you respect and humility and being a gentleman. And like I said, being raised up right is just respect for others, being humble, having a good heart and just being kind to everybody you come in contact with.”