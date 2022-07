The design at the Shoals is inspired by its dockside location, without being overly nautical. The Shoals opened in May on the North Fork of Long Island, New York. Architect Thomas Juul-Hanson designed the hotel to hint at the property’s nautical history without relying on cheesy wooden ship wheels or rope art. Instead, guests might notice the building’s cedar-shingle exterior and that the two stories of rooms are situated for prime views of the Peconic Bay and marina. All of the apartment-style rooms have private outdoor spaces, stocked kitchenettes, open-concept living areas with modern sofas and lounge chairs reminiscent of yacht seating, plus built-in beds and modular furniture in natural materials like light wood, braided jute, and linen.

