Theater & Dance

BTS To Star In Three Upcoming Disney+ Shows

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

BTS and Disney have several new projects coming up thanks to a new partnership with the group's label Hybe and the media giant. According to Billboard, the Walt Disney Company and BTS' studio home Hybe announced a new global content partnership on Tuesday, July 12th. The partnership will bring five streaming titles, including three exclusive projects that will feature BTS or BTS members. The first project to be announced was In the Soup: Friendcation which will feature V as well as a star-studded cast of other South Korean stars like rapper Peakboy, ZE:A singer Park Hyung-sik, as well as Parasite actor Choi Woo-shiki and TV star Park Seo-joon.

The remaining two projects, according to Billboard, are: "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA: An exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in November 2021," and "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star: "This original docu-series follows the incredible journey of 21st century pop icons BTS," says Disney. 'With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.” The show will be available exclusively on Disney’s streaming services in 2023."

Disney's APAC head of content, Jessica Kam-Engle released a statement explaining, “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

