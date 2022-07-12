Which Georgia Football Players Will Attend SEC Media Day?
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart will be heading to Atlanta, Georgia, next week for the annual SEC Media Days, with three select players traveling with him to the event as they will meet the press for the first time since the end of spring practice.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett, edge rusher Nolan Smith, and center Sedrick Van Pran will be the three Bulldogs making the trip with Smart.
Here's the full list of student-athletes from all schools that will be present.
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
Bryce Young, QB, Junior
Arkansas
Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
Bumper Pool, LB, Senior
Auburn
Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior
Florida
Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
Kentucky
Will Levis, QB, Senior
Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior
LSU
Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior
BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior
Ole Miss
Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior
Missouri
Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior
South Carolina
Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior
Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior
Texas A&M
Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior
Vanderbilt
Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
Mike Wright, QB, Junior
