Utah announces $2,000 bonus for childcare workers

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A portion of the state received a huge thank you Tuesday afternoon.

In response to the significant impact the pandemic had on the childcare industry, Lt. Gov. Henderson announced a one-time bonus for thousands of our state’s childcare workers.

Using federal funding, the state will be providing $2,000 to each of these workers.

More than 12,000 child care employees are expected to be eligible for the bonus.

Henderson says childcare workers have always been important to the state, but praised their continued efforts during the pandemic.

“We saw incredible dedication from those working in child care throughout the pandemic, often putting themselves and their families at risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Henderson. “I want to express my appreciation to child care workers in Utah. The work you do is critical to children, families and employers. Your dedication has been commendable and made other essential work during the pandemic possible.”

The money will come from the money the state received in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA).

“Our dedicated child care workers are unsung heroes,” said Rebecca Banner, Office of Child Care director. “This is a fantastic opportunity to be able to give them a tangible thank you and recognize and applaud their hard work.”

The state has $20 million left in CRRSA funds to be spent towards childcare worker bonuses.

Childcare workers will have to apply in order to get the funding.

Here’s how it works:

Those who are interested must have a registered account at CareAboutChildCare.utah.gov . Then, starting July 19, anyone who has a Care About Child Care account will automatically be sent the bonus application to fill out and submit.

Applications are due Aug. 31, 2022.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

