Report: Raptors 'Remain Hesitant' to Include Scottie Barnes in Talks for Kevin Durant

Even Kevin Durant can't sway the Toronto Raptors to part with Scottie Barnes.

Despite the Brooklyn Nets' interest in the Raptors' reigning Rookie of the Year, Toronto has so far been "hesitant" to include Barnes in trade talks, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Both Barnes and OG Anunoby have so far been considered too valuable to move this summer despite interest from around the league, Scotto added. Portland, in particular, tried to pry Anunoby loose early this summer before being turned down ahead of the draft by the Raptors.

"Logically speaking, a package centered around All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto’s starting point in trade talks [for Durant], but the Nets would certainly push for more," Scotto wrote.

Brooklyn is reportedly looking for a monumental offer including multiple draft picks and All-Star caliber players in return for Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto has both its full arsenal of draft picks and a roster packed with valuable young players. However, a reluctance to move Barnes may force Brooklyn to search elsewhere as the Durant stalemate continues into the summer.