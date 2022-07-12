ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls

By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
We have a little more motivation this week in the Magic Valley to get over hump day. How do free french fries sound on Wednesday, July 13?. National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on July 13 in the United States. It's the day that you can enjoy free orders in...

Twin Falls, ID
