They say geology is the study of pressure and time. Lucky for the rockhounds in Central Oregon, geological time is on our side. In certain circles, Central Oregon has long been known for rockhounding. Since the pandemic, local rockhounding is on the rise, and for good reason: our region is home to arguably some of the best rocks in the country. From agates to obsidian to the Oregon state rock (the coveted, and very superhero-sounding, Thunder Egg) the area is flush with sought-after rocks. That is, if you know where to look.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO