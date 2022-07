This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s beer fest season time, which makes it pretty much the most wonderful time of the year. From long-established festivals, like the Michigan Brewer’s Guild Summer Fest, which is holding its 23rd annual celebration this year in Ypsilanti, to brand new ones like the Great Lakes Beer Festival being held on August 20 in Midland, Michigan loves its beer fests. Whether it’s your 50th beer fest or your very first one, a few tips and tricks can help make sure your experience is awesome.

