Travel magazine ranks South Carolina city No. 1 in the U.S. — Again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina city has once again been voted the No. 1 city in the United States as part of Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.

Charleston, The Holy City, boasting its southern hospitality, history, culture, and cuisine, has earned special recognition for 10 consecutive years from readers of the travel magazine.

Readers also ranked Charleston as the only destination in the U.S. among the 25 best cities in the world.

“We never lose sight of the fact that readers determine who receives these prestigious awards. Travelers today desire authentic experiences – genuine connections with locals and their stories. The Charleston region delivers, thanks to the incredible people in our community,” said John LaVerne, Explore Charleston’s Board Chair and Founder of Bulldog Tours.

Additionally, readers said The Loutrel and Wentworth Mansion were named among the 15 Best City Hotels in the Continental U.S. and the 100 Best Hotels in the World.