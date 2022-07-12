ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Travel magazine ranks South Carolina city No. 1 in the U.S. — Again

By Tim Renaud
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rumak_0gcwUc3300

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina city has once again been voted the No. 1 city in the United States as part of Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.

Charleston, The Holy City, boasting its southern hospitality, history, culture, and cuisine, has earned special recognition for 10 consecutive years from readers of the travel magazine.

Readers also ranked Charleston as the only destination in the U.S. among the 25 best cities in the world.

“We never lose sight of the fact that readers determine who receives these prestigious awards. Travelers today desire authentic experiences – genuine connections with locals and their stories. The Charleston region delivers, thanks to the incredible people in our community,” said John LaVerne, Explore Charleston’s Board Chair and Founder of Bulldog Tours.

Additionally, readers said The Loutrel and Wentworth Mansion were named among the 15 Best City Hotels in the Continental U.S. and the 100 Best Hotels in the World.

Comments / 5

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Cities with least home inventory in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Lowcountry Oyster Company Expands Farm Tour Program As Demand For Eco-Tourism Grows

Charleston, SC - South Carolina’s largest oyster farm, Lowcountry Oyster Company, announced today the expansion of its successful farm tour program with added dates, time-slots, and a premier transportation package. The new features are live on their website and at oyster.tours. Tickets are $150 per person for the 90-minute tour that includes a boat ride through the beautiful marshes of the ACE Basin. In July only, locals can receive $50 off by using the discount code LOCALCHS.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#Holy City#In The World#Hotels#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Leisure#Board Chair#Loutrel
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
charlestondaily.net

Cummins Turbo Technologies opens a New Manufacturing Facility in Charleston, South Carolina

Cummins Turbo Technologies, formerly known as Holset Turbochargers, has officially opened its newest manufacturing plant in Charleston, SC. The business, a division of Columbus, IN-based Cummins Inc. is headquartered in Huddersfield, England, and is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of turbochargers for diesel engines. The new 110,000-square-foot plant will produce turbochargers for heavy-duty engines and will complement the company’s existing manufacturing facility in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
Agriculture Online

‘Land rich, cash poor’ – how Black Americans lost some of the most desirable land in the U.S.

“This land means so much to me, because I was there when my father saved his pennies and nickels and dimes to buy this land,” said Ercelle Chillis of South Carolina in an interview with the Charleston Regional Business Journal. “I was there when he struggled, pushed that cart in the street. I was there and I watched him; I know how hard he worked for it.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These are the lowest-paying jobs in Charleston, South Carolina

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the worldbut there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
thelocalpalate.com

A First Look at Vern’s Menu

A sunny corner front in Charleston’s Elliotborough neighborhood gets new life with Vern’s, scheduled to open July 14. In the former space of Italian mainstay Trattoria Lucca, the cozy, neighborhood bistro is the first restaurant from Bethany and Dano Heinze. The husband-wife duo met at McCrady’s, where they...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SCDNR: Heavy rains lift drought in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Wednesday announced that drought conditions have improved in many counties across the state after a period of heavy rainfall. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee met July 13 and downgraded drought status for 29 counties. In...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Toxic waste to be removed from USS Yorktown in Charleston harbor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Hundreds of thousands of gallons of hazardous materials will be removed from the USS Yorktown in a multimillion-dollar project, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Monday. The warship was donated to the state by the U.S. Navy in 1975 to become a museum at Patriots Point in the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

New Romantic Drama “Oak on the Outside”, filmed in Charleston and other parts of SC, now Available

Film Production company Shadowmoss Entertainment, in association with Respiration Films, releases the much anticipated Romantic Drama, “Oak On The Outside”. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT LOVE STORIES OF OUR GENERATION CHARLESTON, SC. – Shadowmoss Entertainment has released its most recent feature film, “Oak On The Outside”, which is...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

59K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy