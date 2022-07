A Maple Grove area man has been arrested in connection with a single vehicle accident that took place over the weekend in Polk County. Bryon Isaacson, 40, was arrested for suspicion of DWI after Polk County Sheriff’s officials were dispatched to rural Gentilly township just after 5pm Sunday. According to the report, deputies arrived on scene and located a single vehicle that appeared to have struck a culvert. The driver and passenger were checked out by the Crookston Area Ambulance.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO