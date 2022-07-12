ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
80,000 pounds of non-perishable food being delivered today

By Keith Carls
 2 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local non-profit groups are set to receive a large donation of non-perishable food on Tuesday, July 12.

Community volunteers will help unload, divide and distribute about 80,000 pounds of canned and dry foods being delivered by two large semi-trucks to various locations in the Santa Maria Valley and Nipomo.

Recipients include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Good Samaritan Shelters, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Pacific Christian Center, Central Coast Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities, Iglesia Luterana Santa Cruz and the Nipomo Food Basket

The food donation is organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in conjunction with the Santa Maria Valley Pastor's Network.








Santa Barbara County’s overdose rate increases, report says

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County reports an uptick in overdose deaths. The number of overdose deaths in the county reported in the first six months of 2022 is already nearly 70% of the number reported over the entire year in 2021. Data released as part of Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown's 'Project The post Santa Barbara County’s overdose rate increases, report says appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
