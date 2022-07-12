80,000 pounds of non-perishable food being delivered today

NewsChannel 12

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local non-profit groups are set to receive a large donation of non-perishable food on Tuesday, July 12.

Community volunteers will help unload, divide and distribute about 80,000 pounds of canned and dry foods being delivered by two large semi-trucks to various locations in the Santa Maria Valley and Nipomo.

Recipients include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Good Samaritan Shelters, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Pacific Christian Center, Central Coast Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities, Iglesia Luterana Santa Cruz and the Nipomo Food Basket

The food donation is organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in conjunction with the Santa Maria Valley Pastor's Network.