Local Groups Teaming Up To Promote Pet Adoption

The Chautauqua County Humane Society says it is very grateful to the community response to its recent plea for help regarding the dog population at its shelter. CCHS, which began waiving dog adoption fees on June 14th, will continue waiving those fees through Saturday, July 16th. Since waiving the fees, CCHS has had 11 dogs adopted and four more go into foster-to-adopt situations. There were also several strays being held that were reunited back to their families. CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia says, "The impact this kind of community response has on the shelter is incalculable. We had more than 40 dogs in the shelter, almost double capacity. The stress that puts on the animals, volunteers, and staff makes life very difficult. Currently, we have around 20 dogs available for adoption." Papalia adds that CCHS welcomes donations in lieu of the adoption fee.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO