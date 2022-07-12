ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Groups Teaming Up To Promote Pet Adoption

By Jackson Hickey
Cover picture for the articleDUNKIRK – Multiple local groups are teaming up to find shelter animals new homes in northern Chautauqua County this week. The Chautauqua County Humane Society, Lakeshore Humane Society, and the Small Companion Advocacy Team are offering convenient, reduced-price adoptions through Sunday to anyone who is interested in adding a new furry...

