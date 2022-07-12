ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas heatwave and energy crunch curtails Bitcoin mining

By Justine Calma
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin miners in the Lone Star State are powering down this week as a punishing heatwave stresses the power grid. Texas’ grid operator asked residents and businesses to conserve energy on Monday with “extreme hot weather driving record power demand across Texas.”. Bitcoin mining companies in the...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Coming to Texas: Riot Blockchain announces plans to move NY miners to Lone Star State

Crypto mining firm Riot Blockchain said it has begun relocating rigs from its New York data facility, with the majority intended to end up in central Texas. In a Wednesday announcement, Riot said it has transitioned some of its mining rigs from a Massena, New York facility — named Coinmint — as part of an effort to reduce the firm’s operating expenses through lower power costs and eliminate “all third-party hosting fees.” The company said it planned to “ship the balance of its S19 miner fleet” at Coinmint to Riot’s Whinstone facility in Rockdale, Texas in July.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Mashed

Is This Why The Price Of Beef Keeps Increasing?

While there are obvious price discrepancies in beef cuts, if you live in the United States, the price you are currently paying for beef, whether you're buying ground or filet mignon, is much higher than five years ago. While supply and demand variations are expected each year, prices in the meat market began going haywire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Many are cashing in at pawn shops

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Budgets are strapped for many people as inflation is hitting the pocket books for everyone, from the grocery store to the gas station, you can't avoid it. Many people are turning to another kind of business to help earn them a few more dollars to make it through. Irving Super Pawn told CBS 11 that business has tripled over the past several months."Right now the big thing is gas, gas is really expensive, people are trying to get to work and then they come to get just 20-30 bucks just for the gas tank, nothing else," said Fernando...
IRVING, TX
protocol.com

Texas averted a grid disaster, and crypto played a part

Good morning! It’s officially hot enough to make robust AC the most appealing part of heading into the office. Down in Texas, however, the July heat could spell trouble for an overtaxed electricity grid. Also coming up today: why a handful of lawmakers in North Carolina have proposed legislation that could remove public EV chargers. Buckle up!
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Energy Crises In Germany and Texas Are Exposing The Folly of Renewable Energy | Opinion

All over the world, consumers are being slammed by soaring energy prices. In Australia, the wholesale cost of electricity jumped by 141 percent in the first three months of 2022. In Britain, residential customers are paying about 43 percent more for their household energy than they were last year, and prices are expected to jump another 65 percent in October. And here in the U.S., we're paying close to $5 a gallon—for the first time in generations. That's thanks in no small part to the Biden administration, which has restricted oil and gas drilling while continually promoting renewable energy. Among the most recent moves: a pledge to deploy 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2030.
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

Battery recycling could be the next investor darling of the EV era

Suddenly awash in interest from EV makers and venture firms, the sector has seen a spate of partnerships and funding deals in the past 18 months. The momentum appears to be building, as investor appetite in battery recycling intensifies, said Alex Smout, principal at InMotion Ventures, Jaguar and Land Rover’s venture capital arm whose portfolio includes Ascend Elements, formerly known as Battery Resourcers.
ENVIRONMENT

