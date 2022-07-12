Kentucky Bike Rally revs up for weekend festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday is now an Alert Day due to the slight risk for excessive rainfall and minor flooding potential. Sunday, cloudy and cool with decent chances of showers and thunderstorms as high temps sink into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. However, downpours may produce minor flooding with the storm’s slow movement. Sunday night, additional showers and thunderstorms expected as lows drop into the lower 70s. Projected rainfall from several rounds for showers (1-2 inches) which would put a large dent in the rain deficit.
Comments / 0