Sturgis, KY

Kentucky Bike Rally revs up for weekend festival

By Jill Lyman
14news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Bike Rally has returned for another year of live music, tattoo contests and more. Tickets are still available at the door, it costs $45 a person for...

Weiner Dog races make Triumphant return to Ellis Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the second weekend, of the Ellis Park 2022 summer meet, and Saturday, was a big day at the ‘Ol Pea Patch -- a day that officially “went to the dogs”. That’s right, it was the triumphant return, of the weiner dog races. The track held five qualifying heats, to determine who will be in the championship next month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
Posey Co. fair kicks off Monday

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Fair kicks off on Monday. That’s at Posey County Fairgrounds at 111 Harmony Township Road in New Harmony. The fair runs through Saturday and has several events planned for each day. Gate admission is $7 per person. However, on Wednesday, veterans...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Sturgis, KY
State
Kentucky State
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
fox17.com

Boats, docks damaged in microburst on Western Kentucky lake

KUTTAWA, Ky. -- A severe weather event on a lake in Western Kentucky caused millions of dollars in damage. The National Weather Service Paducah says a microburst occurred in Kuttawa Harbor at around 5 a.m. Sunday. No injuries are reported. The emergency manager reported that numerous boats and docks sustained...
KUTTAWA, KY
14news.com

Section of St. Joseph Ave. to close Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Part of St. Joseph Avenue will be closed on Monday while crews work. Vanderburgh County officials say the northbound lane will be closed from Wimberg Road to Mill Road for ditching. That is expected to last from 7:30 to 3:30 p.m. The detour will be Wimberg...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Pets find new homes at weekend adoption event in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Tri-state pet adoption partners teamed up for National Adoption Weekend at the Evansville Petsmart. It was a combination of humane societies, and rescue centers from Evansville and Posey county. Sarah Gross with “Another Chance For Animals” rescue center says they completed around 60 adoptions this weekend as of Sunday afternoon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Bike#Motorcycle#Heavy Traffic#Wfie#Vehicles#The Kentucky Bike Rally#Kentucky Transportation
14news.com

Locally owned restaurant opening next week in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new, locally owned restaurant is set to open Tuesday in Newburgh. The Rooster’s Den is located on Haley Drive. That’s north east of the 66/261 intersection. Their website shows they’ll serve your favorite comfort dishes and will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner Tuesday...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Paving work set for KY 351 in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Henderson will be out on KY 351/Second Street for paving work next week. Kentucky Transportation officials say that will begin on Monday, July 18. Work will be addressed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the contractor will also remove pavement markers,...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Hockey game benefit held for firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In a firefighter’s line of work, brotherhood and camaraderie run deep, and family doesn’t have to be blood. This proved true Saturday night, as local firefighters helped one of their own. For the past couple months now, Scott Township Fire Captain Jason Mullins has...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews put out fire at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center for more than an hour Sunday. That’s up on the north side off of Lynch Road. Dispatchers say the call came as a commercial structure fire around 1:45 p.m.. The last crew left the scene shortly after 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Otters upended by Wild Things in late innings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After holding on to a one-run lead through six innings, the Evansville Otters came up on the wrong side of the scoreboard Sunday after the Washington Wild Things caught fire late to win 6-3 over Evansville. Yet again in this series, the starting pitching Sunday was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Boys and Girls Club working on youth outreach in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - To help tackle the problem of juvenile crime, the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro is creating more outreach programs for youth. [Judge discusses rise in juvenile crime in Owensboro]. The club is revamping their teen center to include more interest focused and career...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

cMoe hosting Corporate Recess to reduce stress

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) is inviting the community to take a breather from work with a Corporate Recess. Organizers say the point of this recess is to reduce stress, improve creative thinking as well as create strong bonds with colleagues. According...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a wreck on the Northbound Twin Bridge Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Video from a 14 News team member shows traffic was able to keep moving in the left lane. It shows damage to a car that hit the guardrail.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Car hits a house, then driver takes off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the driver of a car ran into the side of a house on West Virginia Street then drove away. It happened around noon Friday. Neighbors captured the accident on surveillance video. The vehicle damaged the brick on the side of the house. We talked...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

On Alert: Sunday Soaking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday is now an Alert Day due to the slight risk for excessive rainfall and minor flooding potential. Sunday, cloudy and cool with decent chances of showers and thunderstorms as high temps sink into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low. However, downpours may produce minor flooding with the storm’s slow movement. Sunday night, additional showers and thunderstorms expected as lows drop into the lower 70s. Projected rainfall from several rounds for showers (1-2 inches) which would put a large dent in the rain deficit.
EVANSVILLE, IN

