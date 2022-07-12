Autistic Virginia boy reported missing found dead

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was an activist who fought for women’s voting rights during the 20th century. She was the first Latina to run for Congress and the first Latina superintendent of the Santa Fe public schools. She is one of several women whose images are being featured on the U.S. quarter in 2022. The quarter in her honor is set to be released on Aug. 15, 2022. Here, Anna María Nogar, professor of Hispanic Southwest studies at the University of New Mexico, writes about Otero-Warren’s work and legacy.

