ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

Autistic Virginia boy reported missing found dead

GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (AP) — The body of an autistic 6-year-old Virginia boy with...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Connecticut’s incarcerated population back above 10,000 for first time in two years

For the first time in two years, Connecticut again has more than 10,000 people incarcerated in its jails and prisons, state numbers show. The state’s incarcerated population reached 30-year lows during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend state officials celebrated as a sign of progress in creating a more fair legal system. But the numbers have since begun to increase again, inching closer to their pre-pandemic levels.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

Nina Otero-Warren – Latina champion of women's voting rights and education in New Mexico – will soon grace US quarters

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was an activist who fought for women’s voting rights during the 20th century. She was the first Latina to run for Congress and the first Latina superintendent of the Santa Fe public schools. She is one of several women whose images are being featured on the U.S. quarter in 2022. The quarter in her honor is set to be released on Aug. 15, 2022. Here, Anna María Nogar, professor of Hispanic Southwest studies at the University of New Mexico, writes about Otero-Warren’s work and legacy.
EDUCATION
GreenwichTime

Marijuana in CT: 16 applicants recommended to grow pot, including from Stamford, Hartford

Applicants from Bridgeport, Middletown, Stamford, and Waterbury are among the first to be recommended to grow marijuana in Connecticut. The state’s Social Equity Council met Tuesday to review applications for social equity cultivator licenses. In total, 41 applications were submitted to the state. The accounting firm CohnReznick, which the council hired to vet the applications, determined 25 did not comply.
STAMFORD, CT
GreenwichTime

Abortion access coordinated across Illinois-Wisconsin line

CHICAGO (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Illinois is combining forces with its Wisconsin counterpart to help patients travel to get abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaders at the reproductive health centers announced Thursday. Abortion remains legal in Illinois, but doctors in...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autistic

Comments / 0

Community Policy