Sonoma County to Consider New Standards for Well Permits on August 9th

A new unified transit mapping system for the Bay Area is coming together and Sonoma County is the first to try the new system. The mapping system is being put together by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and it should begin in early 2024. The Press Democrat reports that the commission chose Sonoma County first because it is a small scale example of the challenges of navigating disparate public transit systems. It also gained favor with the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, who were already working on something similar for the county’s transit agencies. After mapping is done for Sonoma County, the commission will then expand into Solano County and then the rest of the Bay Area. The project’s cost is $6-million for the entire region.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO