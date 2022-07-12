ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County to Consider New Standards for Well Permits on August 9th

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County will consider new standards for well permits. On August 9th, the Board of Supervisors will have a public hearing on a...

www.ksro.com

kalw.org

As homeless numbers rise, Sonoma County to allow camping in certain public spaces

Sonoma County supervisors are considering a proposed amendment to the county’s camping ordinance introduced earlier this week by Deputy County Counsel Matt Lilligren. The county once had a strict anti-camping policy in public areas. But they stopped enforcing the policy after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled three years ago that it was unfair to punish unhoused people sleeping in public spaces if there were no adequate alternatives. Sonoma County has been working on a new ordinance to comply with that decision, so it can resume enforcement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Bay Area Transit Mapping Begins with Sonoma County

A new unified transit mapping system for the Bay Area is coming together and Sonoma County is the first to try the new system. The mapping system is being put together by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and it should begin in early 2024. The Press Democrat reports that the commission chose Sonoma County first because it is a small scale example of the challenges of navigating disparate public transit systems. It also gained favor with the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, who were already working on something similar for the county’s transit agencies. After mapping is done for Sonoma County, the commission will then expand into Solano County and then the rest of the Bay Area. The project’s cost is $6-million for the entire region.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Board member returns to Santa Rosa vision-loss nonprofit

Aerial Gilbert has rejoined the board of directors of the Earle Baum Center, a Sonoma County-based nonprofit that serves people with sight loss in Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties. “I am thrilled to welcome Aerial back to EBC’s board,” said Bob Sonnenberg, CEO of Earle Baum Center. “Aerial’s deep...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up in Sonoma County

COVID-19 hospitalizations are back on the rise in Sonoma County. Last Thursday, 32 people were hospitalized. On Monday, the number had grown to 57. On Tuesday, the total was back down to 45. Until now, even though case numbers had been on the upswing for about two months, hospitalizations stayed flat. Health officials believe the hospitalization increase is likely caused by the rise of the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA5.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sebastopol Planning Commission approves alcohol permit for Lowell Sheldon’s new restaurant with conditions

Allegations of past workplace sexual harassment mired the permit process and riled the community. Reversing course, the Sebastopol Planning Commission decided in its Tuesday night meeting to grant an alcohol permit to new restaurant and wine bar venture Piala Georgian Cuisine. The usually low-profile process became a flashpoint in the...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Parklets expected to dominate Marin, Sonoma, Napa downtowns after pandemic

From wining to dining, Wine Country cities plan to adapt to the French streets-of-Paris lifestyle more than ever before in the coming months with parklets dotting the landscape — but not without a few roadblocks in Sonoma. City staffs from Marin County’s Sausalito through Sonoma and on to Napa...
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Santa Rosa nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth alleges employee embezzled more than $75,000

The nonprofit organization Social Advocates for Youth, Sonoma County's leading provider of services for homeless and at-risk children and teenagers, has publicly acknowledged that a former employee is suspected to have embezzled more than $75,000. “That money is supposed to go to youth,” Gina Belforte, president of Social Advocates for...
SANTA ROSA, CA
News Break
Politics
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma secures funding for second SMART station

A years-long quest to build a second railroad station in Petaluma has taken a big step forward, after officials with the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District and the City of Petaluma announced last week that they have secured $13 million in a state grant to help improve the city’s transportation system.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Alcohol Permit Granted to New Controversial Sebastopol Restaurant

Despite ongoing controversy, the Sebastopol Planning Commission is awarding an alcohol permit to a new restaurant. The commission granted the permit to Piala Georgian Cuisine on Tuesday night. Several former employees argued against the restaurant getting a liquor license, saying co-owner Lowell Sheldon has a history of workplace sexual harassment. The Sebastopol Planning Commission denied the alcohol permit in May, but changed its mind this week, with reservations. Sheldon will not be allowed to drink nor serve alcohol at Piala, and the permit must be in co-owner Jeff Berlin’s name instead of Sheldon’s. Last fall, eleven former employees publicly accused Sheldon of creating a toxic work environment, with some accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County Superior Court hires new court executive officer

A veteran court administrator from Solano County has been hired as Sonoma County’s new superior court manager, according to court officials. Robert “Bob” Oliver, who has about 15 years of experience working in superior court administrations across the state, will begin Aug. 15 in Sonoma County. He...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Encampment Closes Part of Joe Rodota Trail

Part of the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa is closed indefinitely because of a homeless encampment. Sonoma County Regional Parks officials say the camp is getting in the way of safe public use of the trail, which runs eight-and-a-half-miles between Downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. A half-mile section of the trail between Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road has been closed since Friday. The camp has only been there for a week and has grown significantly in size ever since. County officials say it now has about 20 tents.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin Water District fixes leaky water tank after complaints from residents

SAN RAFAEL – In Marin County, a leaky water tank in the middle of a drought has drawn the ire of residents and demonstrated the ability of everyday people to affect change.  The Marin Municipal Water District has been preaching a message of conservation to its customers in these dry times.  "This neighborhood is incredibly conscientious.  We have buckets in our showers, we have tubs in our sinks," said Lyle Christie of San Rafael. Christie said even installed a manifold under his house that can quickly shut off any pipe if it starts to leak.Just up the hill is a...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Amy’s Proposed HQ Get Cleared by a Petaluma Committee

Amy’s Kitchen is taking another step forward with plans to establish their headquarters in Petaluma. This week, Petaluma’s Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee unanimously approved renovations to the former Carithers Department Store building at 109 Kentucky Street. Those renovations include seismic retrofitting, enlargement of existing window openings, the addition of new windows, new doors and new Amy’s Kitchen logo signage on the east side. Proposed indoor modifications would expand the building from about 18,700-square-feet to about 20,000 square feet. It’s unclear what the next step in the approval process will be.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS News

Update: Forward progress stopped in Herman Fire in Benicia, containment grows

BENICIA – Firefighters have stopped forward progress in a quick moving vegetation fire that started in the hills above Benicia in Solano County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Benicia Fire Department, what has been dubbed the "Herman Fire" started burning in the area of Lake Herman Road and Channel Road around 5 p.m. In less than 90 minutes, the fire tore through more than 100 acres.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Should you report a positive at-home COVID test? It depends where you live

(BCN) — Two lines appear on your at-home COVID-19 test, indicating you’ve tested positive. Now what?. The answer can vary by county. Public health officials at the state and local level have advised that those who test positive stay home for at least five days if they have symptoms. After five days, a negative test and improved symptoms are generally the ticket out of isolation.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

