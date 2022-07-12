ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Glee” Star Samantha Ware Responded To Lea Michele Being Cast To Replace Beanie Feldstein In “Funny Girl” And Said Broadway “Upholds Whiteness”

By Ellen Durney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much speculation, it has been confirmed that Lea Michele will star as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. She will replace Beanie Feldstein, who has been in the role since the long-awaited revival opened at Broadway’s August Wilson Theater on April 24. The announcement of Lea’s casting came...

