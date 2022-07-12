“Glee” Star Samantha Ware Responded To Lea Michele Being Cast To Replace Beanie Feldstein In “Funny Girl” And Said Broadway “Upholds Whiteness”

The allegedly not-so-peaceful transition of power happening over at Funny Girl on Broadway was nothing more than a freckle on life’s complexion, according to the show’s producers. In a joint statement given to People on Wednesday, a representative for star Beanie Feldstein and the musical’s producers said that the decision to part ways was entirely civilized. “The producers of Funny Girl were not blindsided by Beanie's social post,” they said. “The producers decided to take the show in a different direction and end Beanie's contract on September 25th, 6 months earlier than anticipated. A month after that decision, Beanie decided it was best for her to leave on July 31st. The producers were aware of and in support of her decision. The producers and Beanie worked on this together professionally, respectfully and graciously.” The Daily Beast previously reported that producers had been “‘shocked in the moment,’ but not surprised” by the post. “There has been an ongoing conversation with Beanie and the team, and it hasn’t been fruitful and it hasn’t been kind,” a senior member of the production said.

