Animals

Guinea pig earns world record with 16 tricks in one minute

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6IY1_0gcwSszr00

July 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina guinea pig is officially a Guinness World Record holder after the record-keeping organization verified he successfully performed 16 tricks in one minute.

Gwen Ford said she received word from Guinness World Records on Tuesday that her pet, Coco, officially set the record for most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute.

Ford said Coco performed 18 tricks in his official attempt in March, but Guinness only accepted 16 of the tricks. The total was still enough to surpass the goal of 14 set by the record-keeping group.

"Gwen fostered and later adopted him from an animal shelter in December of 2018," Guinness World Records said. "Due to Coco's abundance of energy and curiosity, Gwen began training him through a trick certification program. He soon learned over 70 tricks and became a certified Trick Guinea Pig Champion."

Comments / 1

