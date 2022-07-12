ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Purple Hearts' trailer: Sofia Carson falls for wounded Marine

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2674qi_0gcwSr7800

July 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Purple Hearts.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic drama film Tuesday featuring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine.

Purple Hearts is based on the Tess Wakefield novel of the same name. Carson plays Cassie, an aspiring singer-songwriter, while Galitzine portrays Luke, a U.S. Marine on deployment.

The story follows Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine) after they agree to marry solely for military benefits. After Luke is injured, the pair start to develop real feelings and the line begins to blur.

Chosen Jacobs, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby, Anthony Ippolito, John Harlan Kim, Sarah Rich and Scott Deckert also star.

Purple Hearts is written by Kyle Jarrow and Liz W. Garcia and is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

Carson co-wrote and will perform the film's original soundtrack. Netflix previously released a teaser trailer that features the actress singing.

Purple Hearts premieres July 29 on Netflix.

Carson is known for playing Evie in Disney Channel's Descendants film series and Ava Jalali on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Galitzine played Prince Robert in the 2021 live-action Cinderella.

Moments from Sofia Carson's career

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Dolph Lundgren Spills Tea On Working With 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard & If They're In Touch

Dolph Lundgren is opening up about what it was like working with Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 after rumors ran rampant earlier this month that she got the boot from the franchise following her massive trial loss. "I haven’t spoken to Amber," Lundgren told Entertainment Tonight's Will Marfuggi on Saturday, June 25. Despite not being in touch after production wrapped up, Lundgren emphasized, "I mean she was great during the shooting." And while he's not sure of the actress' status, seemingly referring to whether she was actually cut from the upcoming film, the actor said the movie is "looking...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Carson
Person
Kat Cunning
Person
Linden Ashby
Person
Kyle Jarrow
Person
John Harlan Kim
Person
Chosen Jacobs
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#U S Marine#Perfectionists
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Black Panther #7: A New Hero Rises While T'Challa's World Crumbles

Black Panther #7 serves as the penultimate chapter in the storyline, "The Long Shadow," which is notable for introducing an important new character into the Black Panther franchise. Wakanda is a divided nation suffering from the fallout of T'Challa's schemes and lies, with a young warrior named Tosin stepping up to fill the hero's void. What makes Black Panther #7 fascinating is writer John Ridley spreads the story around in order to give proper page time to several key characters, who help to give different viewpoints of the brewing conflict.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
395K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy