ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Good Day Good Dog: Sunny

By Kristin Carol
fox34.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From The Good Dog Gang:. Today’s Good Dog is Sunny!...

www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Chrissy From The RockShow’s Top 5 Absolute Favorite Lubbock Restaurants

I share all kinds of yummy restaurant lists with you guys all the time, but I decided today that I would tell you about my absolute favorite places to eat in town. Every single spot on the list has given me the very best service and the very best food every single time I've been there, and I find myself craving these 5 spots more than any others I can think of in town.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Spooky Season in July: A Haunted Garage Sale Is Happening in Lubbock

The Fourth of July has come and gone and now we're stuck in the middle of the summer, which can only mean one thing. Spooky season is upon us. You read that right. We have to get ready for Halloween...in July. As someone who loves Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos, which is not Mexican Halloween, it's only right to get the bats, candles and ofrenda ready. Sometimes during spooky season, some things will pile up and they don't fit in well with the rest of the décor. So what can you do? Throw a haunted garage sale. Duh!
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
FMX 94.5

15 Places to Get School Supplies in Lubbock

It's that time again. With classes set to kick off in Lubbock in August, families across the Hub City are already back to school shopping. No matter if you're doing it now or waiting until the upcoming tax-free weekend in Texas, here are some ideas of where you can shop for them right here in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Police Department Goes Full Adele in Latest Message

The social media person with the Lubbock Police Department is on fire. This time around they went full Adele and quoted the hitmaker's song when describing a recent speeding incident. After a few lyrics though, it was time to get serious. Seriously, who drives 111 miles per hour on the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Stuck in a weather rut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A broken record. Stagnant. The doldrums. Boring. Consistent. Going round in circles. Stuck. In a rut. Any one of the above describes our weather pattern. Which shows no sign of changing. Not anytime soon. At least not significantly. The entire viewing area will continue to bake...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
Plainview Daily Herald

Embrace Your Geekness Day: Lubbock No. 11 'geekiest' Texas city, Amarillo No. 8

In honor of “Embrace Your Geekness Day” on July 13, lawn care and equipment site Lawn Love compiled a list of the top “geekiest cities” in the U.S. The site scored the 200 largest cities across the country along four metrics: collectibles access (number of comic book, video game and board game stores), costume access (number of costume/cosplay stores), community (number of “geek meetup groups”) and events (number of comic-cons, Renaissance festivals or fan-cons).
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

SK806 Roller Rink Is Relocating in Lubbock

If you're looking to head over to SK806 to get your skate on, they're now at a new location. SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is just like the name says, a skating rink and event center. They've been located at 2424 Clovis Road in Lubbock, Texas but just announced they're now at a new spot.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
fox34.com

Vitalant to host Back the Badges blood drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - As we approach middle of summer and what for many across the U.S. will be a time for travel and fun, Vitalant is experiencing a critical need for blood donations to help patients in our area hospitals. You can be a part of the solution...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Injured child rushed to hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child was rushed to the emergency room Wednesday afternoon with moderate injuries. An emergency call was made at 4 p.m. from the Garden Apartments, which is at 65th Dr. and Ave. P. Multiple police units are on the scene. There is no word on how...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Children eat free at LISD Food Services event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD Food Services is hosting an event at Cavazos Middle School on July 13th. The LBX Lubbock ISD Lunchbox truck will be parked at the middle school from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hawaiian pulled pork and barbeque chicken sliders will be served in...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Owner David Dean looks back on 50 seasons at Joyland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many businesses have struggled the past couple of years, including a Lubbock favorite, but now Joyland is celebrating its 50th season. “It’s fun, it’s all about family fun and fun with friends - and rides and games and cool food and just creating really neat memories and actually keeping that going through the years,” Joyland owner David Dean said.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy