Golf

Tiger Woods feared he’d never walk again as he prepares for ‘historic Open’ after dark days in rehab following car crash

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8kcG_0gcwSd0C00

GOLF legend Tiger Woods feared he would never walk again after his horrific car crash which resulted in having a major surgery on his right leg.

The February accident left Woods with compound fractures in his right leg and a shattered ankle, casting his golfing future into doubt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1IQ7_0gcwSd0C00
Woods is looking forward to competing at The Open Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0G37_0gcwSd0C00
The American returned to Golf at The Masters in April Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXXp2_0gcwSd0C00
Woods was involved in a car crash in February last year which saw him suffer serious leg injuries Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIAUP_0gcwSd0C00
Woods on crutches following the accident Credit: https://www.instagram.com/tigerwoods/

However, after intense rehab, he committed to playing a few events a year and made the weekend at The Masters in April.

Woods then played at the US PGA Championship.

But the American withdrew after three rounds due to a pain in his right leg.

And he missed last week's US Open as a result.

But the 46-year-old is determined to tee off at St Andrews on Thursday, where he won the first two of his three Claret Jugs.

Woods will be in a group also featuring US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.

He said on Tuesday on his fear of not walking again: "For the most part of my rehab I was just I was hoping that I could walk again, you know, walk normal and have a normal life and maybe play a little hit-and-giggle golf with my son or my friends at home.

"But lo and behold, I've played championship golf this year.

"And once I realised that I could possibly play at a high level, my focus was to get back here at St Andrews to play in this championship being, as I said, it's the most historic one we've ever had.

"I just didn't want to miss this Open here at the home of golf.

"This has meant so much to me. This is where I completed the career Grand Slam.

"At the time I had the record in scoring in all four major championships. So it meant a lot to me. This venue has meant a lot.

"I remember coming around here, my very first practice round, I couldn't believe how stupidly hard this place is because I played every hole into the wind.

"I happened to have the tide change, and I played every hole into the wind. Where do you drive some of these par-fours?

"This is not what people say it is. All of a sudden it changes, and I see, no, these bunkers are now in play.

"It's amazing the ingenuity that they had then that this golf course has stood the test of time to the best players."

HISTORIC OPEN

Woods says The Open "feels more historic" than it normally was as it celebrates 150 years.

He continued: "It really does. It feels more historic than it normally has.

"And it's hard to believe that because we are coming back to the home of golf. It is history every time we get a chance to play here.

"But there's so much that's going on this week that to be able to play yesterday with Lee Buck and to hear him chatting the entire time over every shot as he's hitting the shot, and just to be able to have that type of experience.

"And tonight we're going to have our Champions' Dinner, because we only do it here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozuVp_0gcwSd0C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZuMX_0gcwSd0C00

"It's hard to believe, it's been 150 years we've played this tournament, and it's incredible, the history behind it, the champions that have won here.

"As I said, it's hard to believe it's more historic, but it really is. It does feel like that. This does feel like it's the biggest Open Championship we've ever had."

Comments / 0

Golf.com

Rory McIlroy has been asked many questions. But this one made him almost cry.

Walk a few feet this week at St. Andrews, and you’ll run into it. Listen, and someone will tell you about it. Shoot, log on to the Open Championship’s website, and it’s all over the page. One-hundred-and-fifty. That’s the number of times they’ve been playing this thing. That’s a lot. Or, more notably, that’s history.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods unsure how many Opens he has left at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Whether it’s on Friday or Sunday, Tiger Woods will cross over the Swilcan Bridge for the final time in the British Open at St. Andrews. He just doesn’t know if that means this year or forever. “Who knows?” Woods said Tuesday, unwilling to contemplate a future in golf he knows so little about. The Open isn’t likely to return to the Old Course for at least four years, probably a bit longer. Woods is 46 and with what he described as “a lot of hardware” in his right leg that was pieced back together following his February 2021 car crash. “I don’t know — if it is that long — whether I will be able to physically compete at this level by then,” Woods said. “It’s also one of the reasons why I wanted to play in this championship. I don’t know what my career is going to be like. I’m not going to play a full schedule ever again. My body just won’t allow me to do that that.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
CBS Sports

2022 British Open: Rory McIlroy starts hot again, remains patient after 12-year wait for St. Andrews return

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- After Rory McIlroy made par at the 4th hole Thursday en route to his 66 in the first round of the 2022 Open Championship, he did not proceed to the 5th tee box. He hung back with playing partners Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele as a traffic backup more reminiscent of Los Angeles than St. Andrews ensued on the hole ahead. The group had to wait a good 20 minutes before finally hitting their tee shots.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
The US Sun

New York City, NY
