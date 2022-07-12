National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls
By Greg Jannetta
103.5 KISSFM
3 days ago
We have a little more motivation this week in the Magic Valley to get over hump day. How do free french fries sound on Wednesday, July 13?. National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on July 13 in the United States. It's the day that you can enjoy free orders in...
During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expected thunderstorms this afternoon could pose a fire threat to areas south of the Snake River in Twin Falls and Cassia Counties. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple regions in Southern Idaho as thunderstorms are expected to move through the area Wednesday afternoon. The scattered thunderstorms could produce lightening and strong wind gust up to 50 mph that could push potential fires. Areas south of Twin Falls, the Goose Creek area near Oakley, and Raft River Range are impacted by the Red Flag Warning which remains in effect until about 10 p.m. Northeastern Nevada is also under a Red Flag Warning. Other parts of the Magic Valley have been issued a heat advisory and include Lincoln, Minidoka and parts of Blaine County.
Montana, Utah, Idaho... Carly Pearce is making her way through all of our favorite states and concert spots as she travels with Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion for the Here and Now Tour — coming to BOISE July 27th!. Carly Pearce recently posted to her Instagram Stories about being...
You may love electric vehicles and you may hate them, that’s fine. Whenever my kids see a Tesla they still point them out even though they don’t really know anything about them, they just think they look cool. If you also like cool-looking cars, then you need to check out the brand new and first-ever 2022 Hummer EV in Twin Falls.
Jaren Thompson won’t play the school district’s game. The veteran teacher told the Board of Education he’s walking away from the classroom because he can’t support woke gender policies. Some have been in place for several years. Thompson is a devout man and cited several recent court cases to bolster his position. Cases the school’s lawyers have likely also followed and noted.
Originally published July 11 on KTVB.COM. In the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers, schools around the country are prioritizing more security and safety in buildings, including the Twin Falls School District. The school board...
First, how do you measure rudeness? With a yardstick? I believe most of these online rankings are just eye candy. You click on to see if your hometown made the list, and then you also see the advertising. The ultimate point. The site then receives numerous views and the advertiser issues a check.
Effective: 2022-07-13 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Highlands RED FLAG WARNING FOR LIGHTNING INTO EARLY THIS EVENING .Scattered thunderstorms have begun developing this afternoon in the Southern Highlands. Thunderstorms will continue into early this evening before decreasing by mid evening. Very dry air near the ground will result in little rainfall from storms, with gusty outflow winds 40-55 mph possible. Additionally, humidities will be near 15 percent into early this evening with breezy southwest winds, which will further elevate fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered. * OUTFLOW WINDS...40-55 mph.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff has confirmed a body was pulled from the South Hills on Tuesday evening. The body was found about a half-mile south of Magic Mountain around 4:00 p.m. While the autopsy is still being completed, the sheriff’s office says foul play...
