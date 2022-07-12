ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Albanese is slammed for 'failing to lead by example' by his own outraged social media followers after getting his 4th Covid jab

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Anthony Albanese has been slammed for not wearing a face mask while receiving his fourth Covid vaccine dose.

The Prime Minister got his second booster at a Sydney pharmacy in his electorate of Graynadler, in the inner-west suburb of Rozelle on Tuesday.

It comes as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) announcement last week that adults over 30 are now eligible for a fourth shot.

Mr Albanese, 59, proudly shared the images to his social media pages.

But just hours later he received a barrage of criticism from advocates of stricter Covid policy urging him to mask up indoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EkCJ_0gcwS8v200
Anthony Albanese (left) has been pictured receiving his fourth Covid jab, prompting social media users to blast him for not wearing a face mask

'Where is your mask!?..' one Facebook user commented.

'Nurse should have been wearing a mask AND Albo!' said another.

A third commented: 'Please normalise mask wearing again... as in do it yourself given you are a public figure!'

The backlash was even more excessive on Twitter, with some users urging the Prime Minister to reinforce a mask mandate amid rising Covid numbers.

'Are you both wearing new invisible masks? I see the vaccinator is wearing the invisible gloves too,' tweeted one user.

A second wrote: 'If you care about Australians at all, wear a damn mask & put a vaccines plus strategy in place nationwide.'

'If only @albomp did lead this country by example and wear an N95 mask,' added another.

One stressed: 'We need a mask mandate to slow the spread and take the pressure off the hospitals. But you know this @albo. Do Something.'

Despite the harsh reaction from some, the majority of his supporters did not see any problem with the PM receiving his shot without a mask as they praised him for rolling up his sleeve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jooqz_0gcwS8v200
The Prime Minister had his booster at a Rozelle pharmacy in his electorate of Graynadler on Tuesday (pictured taking a photo with a customer) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1Dy3_0gcwS8v200
Mr Albanese, 59, received his shot as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation last week announced anyone over 30 is no eligible for a fourth dose

Australians aged 30 and older are now eligible for a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine.

There are 4.7million Aussies who can now opt to have a fourth shot.

ATAGI also recommended Australian those aged between 50 to 64 receive a booster dose for the remainder of winter as cases rise nationwide to about 40,000 a day.

It comes as the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee issued a warning on Friday about the dominant Covid variants in the country BA. 4 and BA. 5.

Both Omicron sub-variants have been found to re-infect patients a month after infection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knFaG_0gcwS8v200
Pictured: Aussie Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell receives her Covid vaccine in 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDFpr_0gcwS8v200
Australians have been warned that the new dominant Omicron sub-variants can re-infect patients in 28 days (pictured, people wearing masks in Melbourne)

The latest wave of Covid has been driven by BA. 4 and BA. 5, with rates of re-infection soaring as many Australians report they've contracted Covid two or even three times.

Both BA. 4 and BA. 5 can re-infect Covid patients just 28 days after their previous infection, which prompted the AHPPC to recommend reducing the re-infection window from 12 weeks to four weeks (or 28 days).

'Given reinfections may occur as early as 28 days after recovery from a previous COVID-19 infection, the AHPPC advises that the reinfection period be reduced from 12 weeks to 28 days,' their statement read.

'People who test positive to Covid-19 more than 28 days after ending isolation due to previous infection should be reported and managed as new cases.'

