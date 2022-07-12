Researchers studying what's behind extreme atmospheric ridges in the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The sun will be out to party for our Tuesday. Sounds like a party we all want to be part of. However, it is going to come with a second day of some intense heat. Portland will wake up with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 60s. We will cross into the 80s by mid-day, with the likelihood of temperatures hitting the lower 90s by late afternoon. This is the back edge of a summer ridge that came in on Monday, boosting temperatures into the mid and upper 90s. We will take a step back from that heat, but it will still be well above average and toasty.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO