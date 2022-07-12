ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Researchers studying what's behind extreme atmospheric ridges in the Pacific Northwest

KGW
KGW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Ore. — Over the last couple of years, the Pacific Northwest has seen an increasing number of extreme weather events. From the megafires of 2020, to the hottest temperature ever recorded at Portland International Airport last summer: a high of 116 degrees on June 28, 2021. Researchers...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

PDX gives airport visitors a reason to look up ... in 2024

Forget the carpet. The folks who run Portland International Airport want passengers to start looking up, not down. “People still love the carpet — and we love that they love that. We also hope that they will love our roof just as much,” said Kama Simonds, a Port of Portland spokesperson.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Sunny, warm again Friday

PORTLAND, Oregon — Westerly breezes are guiding cool marine air into the valleys, but it's a shallow layer. That means Friday will be another clear day with temperatures in the mid-80s. A deeper surge of marine air floods inland Friday night. This yields morning clouds Saturday and Sunday, with...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon, but mostly seen as a threat to ash trees in Willamette Valley

A Portland biologist recently found an iridescent bug with the potential to wipe out Oregon’s ash trees, marking the first sighting on the West Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that emerald ash borers, an invasive beetle whose larvae kill ash trees by burrowing into their bark, were discovered near a parking lot in Forest Grove about 25 miles west of Portland. They have destroyed ash trees across the country but this is the first time they’ve been spotted west of Colorado.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric#Extreme Weather
KTVZ

Cities with least home inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area

Cities with least inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

9 things to do around Portland this weekend | July 15-17

PORTLAND, Ore. — "Festival" is the watchword this weekend because there are plenty to choose from throughout the greater Portland area. If you're in the mood for music, food, drinks and the arts under the Pacific Northwest sun, you will not be disappointed. The Cathedral Park Jazz Festival. When:...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
KGW

Oregon therapeutic psilocybin program sparks some confusion

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon drafts the rules for its new psilocybin program, the first of its kind in the U.S., residents are voicing concern about the confusing patchwork of local ordinances that may emerge. In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the nation to legalize the therapeutic,...
OREGON STATE
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Yosemite wildfire smoke may tag up with wind to impact Oregon

We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Oregon gets first West Coast evidence of deadly killer that hides in ashes

SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
Channel 6000

A second day of heat before we cool down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The sun will be out to party for our Tuesday. Sounds like a party we all want to be part of. However, it is going to come with a second day of some intense heat. Portland will wake up with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 60s. We will cross into the 80s by mid-day, with the likelihood of temperatures hitting the lower 90s by late afternoon. This is the back edge of a summer ridge that came in on Monday, boosting temperatures into the mid and upper 90s. We will take a step back from that heat, but it will still be well above average and toasty.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy