The 2022 Blue Boot Rodeo was an unquestioned success with large crowds turning out to Grand Isle in droves to support the rodeo's worthwhile cause. But arguably the biggest win of the 2022 event didn't happen in Grand Isle, but happened a few weeks ago in Baton Rouge in the form of legislation that could keep children safer when on the water.

GRAND ISLE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO