Stuart Flynn and his wife, Buffy, have only had Dino the Sinclair dinosaur in their yard for about 18 months. But in that time, he's become an icon in their north Cheyenne neighborhood, regularly a subject of photographs and selfies. Dino (like the name of the Flintstones' pet dinosaur) is a green aluminum statue apatosaurus weighing about 150 pounds.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO