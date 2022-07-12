ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Analysis-Volatile U.S. markets boost appeal of dividend stocks

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FmnU_0gcwR8xF00

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Investors are giving the shares of dividend-paying companies a second look as they seek to buttress their portfolios against surging inflation and sharp declines in asset prices.

Often overlooked in favor of trendy growth names prior to the recent spike in consumer prices, the appeal of dividend payers has increased this year, as an aggressive Federal Reserve and inflation worries combine to batter stocks and bonds.

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are among the banks that have lately touted dividend-paying stocks. The ProShares S&P Dividend Aristocrat ETF (NOBL.Z) - which invests in companies that have increased their dividends annually for at least 25 years - has notched positive net inflows for all but one week this year, according to Lipper fund flows.

The fund is down 11.9% for the year to date, compared with a 19.3% decline in the broad S&P 500 (.SPX).

"We're finding it makes more sense to focus on more stable companies with growing cash dividends that offer protection against volatility and also against inflation," said John Mowrey, chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group.

Proponents of dividend-paying stocks say the income helps cushion a portfolio against equity declines. At the same time, companies that look poised to increase their dividends may be a steadier source of income than bonds, which have a fixed coupon that can be eroded by rising prices.

Overall, the S&P 500 is expected to post another quarterly dividend payment record over the third quarter, driven in part by increasing payouts from energy companies, after increasing 2.3% to $16.63 per share in the second quarter, data from S&P Dow Jones Indices showed.

Dividend-payers were often seen as a less-than-glamorous corner of the stock market over the last decade, as low inflation, a dovish Fed and relatively stable growth favored large, tech-focused names that powered gains in the S&P 500. A decades-long bull market in bonds, meanwhile, gave fixed income investors a tailwind and drove total returns as Treasury yields fell to record lows in 2020.

Soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy, however, have made this year brutal for both asset classes. The S&P 500 marked its worst first half since 1970 and the U.S. bond market - as measured by the Vanguard Total Bond Index fund - is down 10.3% for the year to date, on track for its worst annual performance in history. read more

As "cash grows more valuable amid Fed hiking, we expect dividend yield and bird-in-the-hand strategies to continue to outperform" in the second half of the year, BofA strategists wrote earlier this month.

Investors are awaiting U.S. consumer price data on Wednesday after the previous month’s number showed inflation growing at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, prompting a jumbo rate increase from the Fed and slamming stocks. read more

NJF Group has recently added to positions in companies it believes are poised to continue increasing their dividends, Mowrey said. Among those are semiconductor company Microchip Technology Inc and biotech-focused real estate investment trust Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE.N).

OTHER STRATEGIES

Not all investors are convinced that dividends are the best source of income. Strategists at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said in a webinar on Monday that they are focusing on short-term and investment grade credit over the second half of the year, given the rising chances of a recession.

The firm cut its holdings of developed market equities in part because of concerns that investors are not pricing in the likelihood that earnings growth will continue to slow. Earnings season kicks in to higher gear this week as companies including Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co report results. read more

With little end to the volatility in markets in sight, however, others are looking for stock dividends to help stabilize their portfolio returns.

The S&P 500 index pays a dividend yield of 1.52% overall, while some well-known dividend payers like materials company Amcor Plc - the largest weighting in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index - pays dividend yields of 3.81%, compared with the 2.90% yield of the benchmark 10-year Treasury.

Michael Clarfeld, portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments, has increased his position in companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N).

"In a world where inflation is eroding purchasing power, dividends are a way to stay ahead," he said.

Reporting by David Randall in New York Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% To Buy Now And Hold Forever

Roku is already an established leader in the media-streaming technology sector. At the same time, the market remains fragmented, and Roku could build a much larger share over time. Furthermore, the company isn’t even thinking about international expansion -- yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Dividend Aristocrat#Investment Companies#Bank Of America#Goldman Sachs#Lipper#Spx#Nfj Investment Group
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

492K+
Followers
342K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy