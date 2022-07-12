ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Avenue Apartments Offers Affordable Housing

Cover picture for the articleMartin Avenue Apartments (MAA) is owned and operated by the nonprofit Naperville Elderly Homes (NEH). It was founded over 40 years ago when a group of local citizens wanted to create affordable homes for Naperville’s elderly and disabled residents. NEH is still run by an all-volunteer Board of Directors and has...

