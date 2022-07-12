Martin Avenue Apartments Offers Affordable Housing

Since 1983, Riverwalk Adult Day Services, formally known as Ecumenical Adult Day of Naperville, has provided a Safe, Social, and Stimulating Environment for Adults in need of daytime care due to some form of cognitive decline. Riverwalk Adult Day Services is the only center in the area that services adults 18 years and older who are navigating conditions such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, intellectual disabilities, and others and cannot be left home alone. Providing over 750,000 hours of care, Riverwalk Adult Day was the first center to offer services to families in Naperville and surrounding areas that include Dupage, Kane, Will, and Kendall Counties. In 2019, Adult Day Services’ staff was the first in the area to become trained as Dementia Friendly. In 2020, Riverwalk Adult Services was granted the State of Illinois, Illinois Department on Aging Community Care Program, and a US Veterans Affairs Community Care Network contract. The contracts will allow the center to continue its mission to serve low-income adults in the community.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO