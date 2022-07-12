ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Family of four VANISHES after leaving to go on a fishing trip with loved ones fearing they are in danger

By Lauren Fruen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEJWo_0gcwQVxg00

A FAMILY of four has vanished after leaving to go on a fishing trip and loved ones say they now fear for their safety.

Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three young children were last seen in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reMGT_0gcwQVxg00
Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three young children vanished after leaving to go on a fishing trip Credit: Family Handout/The AWARE Foundation, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSt7E_0gcwQVxg00
Kyle Moorman took his toddlers to fish along the White River in Indiana Credit: FOX 59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9teU_0gcwQVxg00
Kyle Moorman's missing 2009 black four-door Saab Credit: FOX 59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U30iJ_0gcwQVxg00
Kyle Moorman's three young children are between the ages of one and five Credit: Family Handout/The AWARE Foundation, Inc.

Kyle Sr told relatives he was taking Kyle Moorman II, five; Kyannah Holland, two; and one-year-old Kyran Holland to fish along the White River.

There were reports that the family was seen at a Cracker Barrel in Whitestown on Sunday, July 10, but they were later debunked.

Now, relatives of the family have said they are worried about their safety.

Moorman's mother, Natasha Hayes, told Fox59: "This is not like him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5jpJ_0gcwQVxg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrTId_0gcwQVxg00

"He would not let us worry like that, not when he's got all three of the babies."

She added: "My grandson has to take medicine, he has a chronic cough with asthma.

"Me and him are really close; he's never done this before."

She continued: "I don't see him not getting in contact with somebody in his family."

"He would have got help if he was capable, that's what’s worrying me.

"Something's not right. Something's wrong. I really feel in my gut."

Moorman's mother added: "I think he's hurt, and we just don't know where he's hurt, we don't know where he is at.

"If we can find where his car is, then maybe that can lead us to where him and those babies are."

The Moorman family was last seen in a 2009 black four-door Saab, according to local reports.

Kyle's sister, Mariah Moorman, was helping other relatives search by a pond on Monday, July 11.

She told The Indy Star: "As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing. That's what he told my sister.

"It's not odd. He does it all the time. They go night fishing a lot."

She added: "There's three kids missing. This is unreal."

A missing person flyer reads: "Kyle Moorman is described as 5'10", 125 pounds, brown hair, and hazel eyes.

"Kyran Holland is described as 2'6", 25 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

"Kyannah Holland is described as 2'0", 15 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

"Kyle Moorman II is described as 3'7", 40 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0e9R_0gcwQVxg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWrNd_0gcwQVxg00

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has said at least one of the children may need medical care.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 317-327-6160 or 317-262-8477.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0FYU_0gcwQVxg00
A missing person flyer is asking the public for help in locating the family of four Credit: Family Handout/The AWARE Foundation, Inc.

Comments / 19

guest
2d ago

Very odd .. those little ones belonged in bed asleep, not taken out of the house at 11pm for nieces to watch them so he could go fishing.

Reply
7
joanne-grace Alden
2d ago

What dad in his right mind takes 3 small children fishing ????

Reply(7)
25
Linwash
2d ago

Where is the mother of these children? Praying for safe return 🙏🏿

Reply
6
 

TODAY.com

Bodies of man and three young children found in Indianapolis pond

The bodies of a man and three young children have been pulled out of a pond in Indianapolis, police said Wednesday. While police did not release the names of the deceased, in a news release earlier this week, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked the public for help “in locating 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children, 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
