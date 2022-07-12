ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Spotify to Acquire Music Trivia Game Heardle

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify is set to acquire the popular music recognition trivia game Heardle. According to an announcement from Spotify, the company sees Heardle as more than a game, but also as a music discovery tool. “Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you’d...

www.billboard.com

H.E.R. Takes on a Coldplay Classic Backstage During ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Coldplay is currently conquering stadiums on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, but the iconic band still found time to spotlight one of their opening acts. In a video posted to Twitter Thursday (July 14), H.E.R. delivers a hauntingly beautiful cover of Coldplay’s classic “Fix You,” which peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005. Backed by four of her background singers, H.E.R. belts out the 2005 hit completely a cappella. “We’re so lucky to hear these voices every night on tour,” Coldplay captioned the video, which was filmed backstage...
SoundCloud Hires Jessica Rivera, Maurice Slade to Lead Artist Partnerships Team

The two industry veterans will help SoundCloud focus its efforts on supporting creators at all points of their careers. On Wednesday (July 14), SoundCloud announced two new hires for its artist-partnerships initiative: Jessica Rivera, who will lead the department with the title of global senior vp and general manager; and Maurice Slade, who was named head of marketing.
Publishing Briefs: Mojo Buys Country Hitmaker’s Catalog; Sony Signs ‘High Hopes’ Writer

This week in publishing news: UMP Nashville signs sync juggernaut Marc Scibilia, Milk & Honey teams with Oak Felder and HaHaHa on new global JV, and more. Mojo Music & Media has acquired the songwriter share and co-publishing share for the catalog of hitmaking country songwriter Sharon Vaughn. From 1977-2004, Vaughn penned an impressive 28 hit songs, including Willie Nelson’s “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” Waylon Jennings’ “Broken Promise Land,” Reba McEntire’s “I’m Not That Lonely Yet,” Patty Loveless’ “Lonely Too Long,” Randy Travis’ “Out Of My Bones,” and Trisha Yearwood’s “Powerful Thing.” In a statement about the deal, Vaughn says she feels Mojo “will respect and enrich my catalogues and through their efforts my songs will realize their potential.” The company’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Fried, adding, “we’re honored she’s chosen us to caretake and promote her truly iconic body of work.”
Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
Eurovision Song Contest Expanding to Latin America

According to the European Broadcasting Union, Latin America is among top Eurovision markets for non-participating countries. After announcing in May it was expanding into Canada, the Eurovision Song Contest is now set to launch in Latin America, too. According to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest...
Bird feed: Lang Lang to play Disney concert at the Royal Albert Hall

The Chinese pianist has sold out to Hollywood. In celebration of 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, globally acclaimed piano virtuoso Lang Lang is set to transport listeners into the magical world of snow castles and flying carpets with his latest album, The Disney Book. Today Lang Lang has...
Kehlani Goes Viral After Conservative Influencer Confronts Her in Starbucks Drive-Thru: Watch

Kehlani probably didn’t expect to become a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday (July 13) — but based on her reaction, she certainly doesn’t seem bothered by it. In a video clip posted by Christian Walker, a conservative social media personality and son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, the singer was ordering at a Starbucks drive-thru when she noticed Walker and allegedly called him an “a–hole,” and asked the barista to be “safe around him.” Walker proceeded to step out of his vehicle and confront the singer.
7 Unforgettable Rock Ballads from the ‘80s

This summer seems to be experiencing a resurgence of the ’80s, from films like Top Gun: Maverick to the Netflix series Stranger Things. And with these ’80s-themed hits come ’80s fashion trends: neon windbreakers, scrunchies, and mismatched layered clothing. But beyond the film and fashion trends comes a rise in ’80s rock.
Spotify buys Heardle, calls it ‘tool for music discovery’

Audio streaming platform Spotify has bought the music-guessing game Heardle. Though the deal’s price was not disclosed, Heardle is Spotify’s first game acquisition. This makes the streaming platform the new main support software that helps run songs featured in the game, replacing Soundcloud in the process. Heardle as...
Lizzo Explains Why Recruiting Cardi B for ‘Rumors’ Was ‘Very Selfish’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo stopped by Apple Music 1 on Wednesday (July 13) to look back on the making of “Rumors,” her hit single with Cardi B. “That was my f–k you,” she said of the 2021 one-off, which peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100. “And I was so excited and proud to put that song out because I needed to do that. I honestly needed it. “It was very selfish,” the R&B star continued. “I very selfishly wanted a song with Cardi for a long time, and I very selfishly wanted to be like, ‘B—h,...
Noah Schnapp Reveals He Apologized to Doja Cat for Sharing Her DMs About Joseph Quinn: ‘No Hard Feelings’

Click here to read the full article. One of the stranger things to have happened in pop culture this year was Doja Cat‘s feud with Noah Schnapp. But as of Wednesday (July 13), it sounds like the two have put everything behind them. In a comment under one of his recent TikToks, the 17-year-old actor told followers that he and the pop star were on good terms after he shared private messages exposing Doja’s interest in his Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn. After he posted a TikTok that cheekily used an edited version of Doja’s 2021 hit “Kiss Me More,” Schnapp’s followers were...
Swedish Songwriters and Publishers Bounced Back After a Tough 2020 — Here’s Why

STIM, the Swedish collection society for publishers and songwriters, reported total royalty receipts at 2.153 billion SEK ($250.8 million), or a 12.4% increase over the prior year’s total of 1.907 billion SEK ($203.3 million). And when other income is added, total revenue came in at 2.161 billion SEK ($251.8 million) in 2021, or a 12.8% increase over the prior year’s total of 1.9165 billion SEK ($204.3 million).
