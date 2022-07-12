ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EAST IDAHO BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE 100-DEGREE TEMPS

By Journal Staff
 2 days ago
Associated Press file photo

The possibility of triple digit temperatures this week in East Idaho has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the region.

The heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday in East Idaho and could be extended. Conditions will be hot enough to cause heat-related illnesses, the weather service said.

The weather service said daytime high temperatures Tuesday in East Idaho will be 92 to 98 degrees and Wednesday will be even warmer with daytime highs of 93 to 100 degrees in the region.

Morning lows on Wednesday will be 62 to 70 degrees, the weather service said.

The hot conditions are forecast to continue for the remainder of the week in East Idaho.

The areas expected to experience the hottest temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Almo, Albion, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, Downey, Thatcher, American Falls, Aberdeen, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, Arimo, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Mud Lake and St. Anthony.

The weather service encouraged people to take the following precautions because of the very hot temperatures expected in East Idaho: "When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."

Heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings are in effect in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome and southwest Idaho including Boise and Mountain Home as well as in all of the states surrounding Idaho except for Wyoming.

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Southern Idaho Angler Lands New Catch-and-Release State Record Flathead Catfish, Breaking His Own Record

OWYHEE COUNTY - Jared Holt, of Homedale, Idaho just keeps reupping himself. On July 9, Jared was fishing on the Snake River in Owyhee County when he landed a new state catch-and-release record flathead catfish. The behemoth 43 inch long fish was just an inch longer than the previous record, which was set back in 2020 by none other than Holt himself.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right?

If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

From distance to the power grid, electric vehicles face fair share of challenges in rural Idaho

In 2003, Christiane Rudd became an early adopter of hybrid vehicles. She bought her first hybrid, a Toyota Prius that she drove for 18 years, before she upgraded to a newer, more efficient Hyundai Ioniq, a plug-in hybrid that runs on a pure electric engine before using its gasoline one. The Ioniq’s use of electricity and fossil fuels made it the “perfect” car to drive in Idaho, the Boise resident said. Rudd uses the 27-mile charge on the small electric engine to run errands and,...
IDAHO STATE
