Pete Davidson Shows Tattoo in Honor of First Kiss With Kim Kardashian on SNL

By Lauren Rearick
Glamour
Glamour
 2 days ago
Pete Davidson has apparently added to his collection of Kim Kardashian–inspired ink. Thanks to some truly stellar fan sleuthing, it was discovered that Davidson has a tattoo dedicated to the moment they first kissed. This latest ink discovery comes courtesy of Kardashian's newest Instagram post. On Monday, July...

