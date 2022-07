Money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) Are you tired of seeing prices continue to go up every month and your paycheck stays the same? If so, you're not alone. There is an exciting new proposal from three senators that would likely help you out called the Family Security Act 2.0. It is a new law that is being introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. In a nutshell, this program would send money to families for each child they have.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO