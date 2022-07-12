Wiscasset Democrats’ organizational meeting July 22
wiscassetnewspaper.com
2 days ago
The Wiscasset Democratic Committee is encouraging all Wiscasset registered Democrats and progressive independents to gather at Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, at 6 p.m. Friday, July 22 for an evening of...
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
June 1: 4:38 p.m,, Old County Road, medical. Assisted loading patient into CLC ambulance for transport to hospital. June 3: 7:46 a.m., Route 27, medical. Turned over care to CLC when they arrived. June 5: 2:42 p.m., Eddy Road at Shore Road, wire down across road. Turned out to be...
Rainer Eich and the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers will be hosting a workshop on queen grafting on Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m., at 1252 Middle Road in Dresden. Rainer will open a mating nuc and demonstrate how to safely cage the queen, how to graft eggs into queen cups, and will give members an opportunity to try their hand at grafting. Please bring your bee protection and a chair. Email KLCB club president Maisie Sturtevant with any questions: maisiebeeklcb@gmail.com.
Chats with Champions is proud to present Ed Rice on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. in the Porter Meeting Hall of Skidompha Library. Rice is the author of “Baseball's First Indian: The Story of Penobscot Legend Louis Sockalexis.”. Born in 1871 on Maine's Penobscot Indian reservation and nephew...
Recently retired Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero will appear in conversation with art historian and Chamberlain resident Caroline Bruzelius, distinguished Duke University professor emerita, in an event sponsored by the Frances Perkins Center. Ferriero will reflect on his tenure as the 10th Archivist of the United States, as head and chief administrator of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
Over the past decade, Maine’s oyster industry has experienced immense growth. 2021 was the state’s largest and most valuable harvest in history, according to Maine Department of Marine Resources. In 2011, Maine oysters were worth $1.3 million at the docks. Now that figure has risen to $10 million. And the Damariscotta River is playing a big role in Maine oysters’ popularity worldwide.
Philip J. Peabody, 26, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 5 for Operating after License Suspension on Washington Rd in Jefferson by Deputy Samuel Alexander. Tyre M. Willey, 21, of Waldoboro was issued a summons July 11 for Operating While License Suspended or Revoked on Us Route 1 in Damariscotta by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
Patty Iva (Richardson) “Patty” MacNeil passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022. She will be forever in our hearts. She will be laid to rest among family at Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay, in a private ceremony. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Aug....
Cod Cove Inn has a new owner. On July 1, Scott Larson of Southport was part of a group that became the Route 27 inn’s new owner. For nine years, Ted and Jill Hugger owned the Edgecomb inn with 28 rooms, an outdoor heated pool, and a flower garden with a gazebo. But that all changed when a commercial property broker told the Huggers a potential buyer was interested. Ted Hugger thought selling the inn was probably five to six years from now, but the offer was too good to refuse. “If the money is right then the time is probably right,” he said.
Born in Boothbay Harbor and raised in Edgecomb where she still resides, Newcastle Realty broker Anne Peaslee knows what a wonderful place Mid-coast Maine is. Whether it’s the great outdoors, superb eateries and shopping boutiques, or the supportive community members; Anne understands why people from all over the world choose to make Lincoln County their home. She takes pride in her knowledge of the surrounding areas and uses it to her advantage when helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals.
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
First Congregational Church of Wiscasset’s annual Summerfest will take place on Wiscasset Common in front of the church on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will feature music by the Clarinotes and Jeff Grosser’s Ragtime Rascals, a lasso exhibition by organist Joel Pierce, plus lunch at the On-Common Café.
Boothbay Rides is looking for volunteer Drivers! Most rides are right on the peninsula. There's no minimum time commitment; join our email pool of volunteers, and pick up the rides you can! A fun chance to make a new friend and help your neighbor!. Call, text, or email Anna at...
When recently retired orthopedic surgeon Ed White recruited Sean Moran, MD to join him at Miles Memorial Hospital, Moran had a few critical questions. “It was important to talk about our philosophy of the practice,” Moran said in recent interview. “And there also had to be a hockey team and a league that I could play in.”
An exquisite multicolored blue handmade quilt is among the items to be offered at the silent auction at St. Giles Episcopal Church annual fair on Saturday, July 30. The fair goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 100 percent cotton, queen-size quilt (80” by 97”) was made by a...
We welcomed running our news contributor Phil Di Vece’s commentary this week on White’s Island and access to the island, since Di Vece, a longtime local and an author of books on Wiscasset, knows a lot on this topic and offers his practical perspective. Plus, as we have...
The Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts program is holding three upcoming fundraisers to help with travel costs associated with the Y Arts Competition Team trip to Orlando, Florida for the National Performing Arts Festival in February 2023. There are 26 children on the team. There is a 50/50 raffle with...
The Waldo Theatre on Main Street in Waldoboro was the scene of a reunion, unlike most others on Sunday, July 10. “Broadway at the Waldo,” a gala fundraiser to benefit the theatre, welcomed 20 performers who have graced the stage in the historic theater over the last 40 or so years,
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water.
Comments / 0