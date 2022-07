A trial date could be approaching for Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis, who is charged with the October 2021 murder of her 5-month-old son. During her Wednesday appearance in Trigg County Circuit Court, 56th Judicial Circuit Judge Jamus Redd set her next pre-trial conference for 2 PM August 10, and also noted that if a resolution or plea wasn’t on the horizon, a trial date would then be determined.

CADIZ, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO