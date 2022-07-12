A knowledge of technology can help advance your career

Knowledge graphs can improve your customers' experience as they use your product, visit your website, or interact with your brand. They are fast and accurate in the results they create. Brands use knowledge graphs via inherent data and use tools such as machine learning and AI to provide the most relevant data and the most accurate version of the truth. The video streaming platform Netflix is a typical use case of the application of knowledge graphs in organizations. Netflix uses an intelligent machine to tailor content based on what you have watched in the past, the way you rate content, and the time spent on the platform. They derive knowledge graphs by observing customers and use them to create recommendations for the user. The knowledge graphs help predict the needs of any industry. Knowledge graphs are essential to enhance the customer experience in many ways. Some of them include:

