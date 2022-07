Eurovision Song Contest Expanding to Latin America

Click here to read the full article. America’s got talent, yes. So does Japan. On Tuesday night (July 12), America’s Got Talent viewers got a sparkly glimpse at Travis Japan, an all-singing, all-dancing, all-energy J-Pop group. Five years into their career, Travis Japan are synchronized like an expensive watch, and with their performance of “My Dreamy Hollywood,” showcased an impressive collective set of lungs.The crowd loved the audition, and so did the judges. “It felt like Vegas,” enthused Sofia Vergara. “Even though I didn’t love the song,” remarked Simon Cowell, “I have the feeling people are going to talk about you. The energy was through the roof.” It was an energetic yes from everyone in the place. Watch below. More from BillboardWyn Starks Gets the Tears Flowing With Emotional Audition on 'AGT': WatchYou Have to See This Teenage One-Woman Band Do It All on 'America's Got Talent'The World's First 'Metal Choir' Drags Britney Spears' 'Toxic' to Hell on 'America's Got Talent'

