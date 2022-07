Patrick ‘Pat’ J. Barta passed away on July 12th, 2022, in Cheyenne, surrounded by his loving family. Patrick ‘Pat’ was born on March 19th, 1939, in Belfield, North Dakota to Vincent and Emma (Kudrna) Barta. Pat enlisted in the U.S. Airforce in 1959 where he was stationed in various locations around the U.S., Spain and Africa and retiring in 1979. Pat also worked over 20 years for US West/Quest and over 12 years at Target. Pat was very handy around the house and in retirement he enjoyed gardening and wood working and fishing with family.

