U.K.

Michael Gove asked: 'Are you a snake?'

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Gove has described his sacking last week by Boris Johnson, calling the...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
US News and World Report

Contest to Replace Boris Johnson Begins, Opponents Demand He Goes Now

LONDON (Reuters) -As many as a dozen candidates were on Friday eyeing up replacing Boris Johnson as British prime minister after he was forced to quit by his own party, with opponents saying they want him out of Downing Street immediately. Johnson said on Thursday that he would step down...
The Associated Press

Another contender ousted from race to replace UK PM Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain on Thursday knocked one of the six remaining contenders out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as front-runner Rishi Sunak worked to stave off momentum from surprise challenger Penny Mordaunt. Attorney General Suella Braverman secured the fewest votes from her colleagues, 27, and was eliminated from the race, leaving five contenders. Sunak, who quit as Britain’s Treasury chief last week, got the most votes, 101, with junior trade minister Mordaunt a strong second with 83. Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Mordaunt was now the favorite to win the leadership election, followed by Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who got 64 votes. Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, a rising star of the party’s libertarian right, and centrist backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat remain in the race — though Tugendhat got just 32 votes and is under pressure to drop out.
The Independent

‘Psychic’ pig predicts who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister

A “psychic” pig has predicted who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.Last week, Mystic Marcus correctly predicted that Mr Johnson would step down by trotting towards a sign that said “go” inside his pen.He was back on ITV’s Lorraine again on Monday (11 July) and this time he was tasked with naming the prime minister’s successor.It didn’t take long before he picked his winner, predicting that Suella Braverman will be next to walk through the famous door at 10 Downing Street.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘black-ops’ as desperate fight to stay in Tory leadership race begins

Liz Truss has been accused of “black-ops” in her desperate fight to stay in the Tory leadership race, as the party’s right-wing boosted her chances of being the next prime minister.Two leading supporters of the foreign secretary branded key rival Penny Mordaunt unfit to be prime minister as the contest turned nasty and undermined her claim to be fighting a clean campaign.The Tory infighting comes as one senior Truss supporter revealed frustration with MPs who have failed to vote for her as promised, telling The Independent: “This is the most duplicitous lying electorate you have ever come across.”David Frost...
Daily Mail

Flat owners urge new housing secretary to solve the cladding crisis following progress by Michael Gove in fighting their corner

Cladding-hit flat owners are hoping that the new housing secretary will continue the progress of his predecessor, Michael Gove, in helping to resolve the cladding scandal. That part of the housing market was paralysed following the Grenfell fire, as lenders refused to lend on cladding-hit properties, leaving flat owners in dangerous homes that they were unable to sell.
NewsBreak
BBC
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership: Hardline Brexiteers split over which candidate to back

Conservative MPs in the European Research Group (ERG) are split over which candidate will best champion the Brexit cause, pointing to a wider fracture on the right of the party over a contender to take on frontrunner Rishi Sunak.It appeared likely that attorney general Suella Braverman would absorb the backing of the Tory group after ERG deputy chair David Jones and senior ERG figure Sir Bernard Jenkin backed her on Wednesday.But Mark Francois, chair of the ERG, revealed that he was supporting her rival Liz Truss, a Remain voter who has since burnished her credentials with a hardline stance...
The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Penny Mordaunt under fire as knives come out in race for No 10

Lord Frost has launched a brutal attack on Penny Mordaunt after polling placed her as the frontrunner among the Tory faithful to succeed Boris Johnson, with the former Brexit minister claiming he had asked for her to be removed as his deputy during talks with the EU.Alleging that the former defence secretary “did not master the detail that was necessary” during negotiations and “wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the EU” when the situation merited it, Lord Frost said he was now “gravely concerned”.Liz Truss was meanwhile seeking to snatch support from her leadership rivals on the Tory right...
BBC

As it happened: Sunak and Mordaunt lead Tory vote as Braverman knocked out

At the end of another busy day in Westminster, here are the key developments:. Five candidates now remain in the Conservative leadership contest after a second round of voting by MPs. She's also the bookies' favourite, surging ahead of Sunak after her launch yesterday. All five candidates have agreed to...
BBC

Migrants arrive in Dover 'wet and with petrol burns', watchdog says

Migrants who cross the Channel in small boats are arriving in Dover soaking wet and with petrol burns, a watchdog says. Chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, has raised concerns about the Home Office's "haphazard" arrangements for Channel migrants. He said families were "crammed into facilities where some basic safeguards...
