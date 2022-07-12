ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foristell, MO

Missing Foristell man dies in motorcycle crash

By Kevin S. Held
 2 days ago

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A 64-year-old who was last seen over the weekend was found dead Monday evening along a highway in north St. Charles County.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, Michael Gray was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road in Foristell. He was headed to Grafton, Illinois, that afternoon.

Family and friends show support after Jeff Burton enters hospice care

On Monday, police issued a missing person advisory for Gray. That evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Gray had died in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 94 near Highway V. State investigators determined Gray was traveling too fast on the highway, lost control of his motorcycle, and struck a traffic sign. Gray was thrown from his bike and hit the sign. He was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m. Monday.

