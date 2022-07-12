Baker Mayfield has Browns game circled, says it has ‘a little more history and personal meaning’

When I was getting ready for college back in the late 1970s, I reached the conclusion that I needed to be an electrical engineer. When I was a kid, there weren’t a ton of computers or video games around (although I latched onto both when they became available), but there were stereos. I was constantly screwing around with my musical set-up, hooking together things that shouldn’t be necessarily hooked together, seeing if I could support six speakers, plugging my TV into it, and so forth.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO