Baker Mayfield has Browns game circled, says it has ‘a little more history and personal meaning’

By Scott Patsko, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, it gave...

The Spun

Panthers Release Quarterback Following Baker Mayfield Trade

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially introduced new quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers shipped a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former No. 1 overall pick. With Mayfield on the roster, the Panthers decided it was time for another quarterback to go. According to a statement from...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Uses 1 Word To Describe End Of Browns Tenure

When Baker Mayfield steps on the field in 2022, he'll be doing so in a very different uniform. After being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Mayfield helped turn the franchise around. However, that wasn't enough for the franchise, who opted to make a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Week 1 Comments

Baker Mayfield is well aware that he’s slated to play the Cleveland Browns in Week One. The newest Carolina Panther quarterback had a tumultuous offseason leading to his departure from Cleveland. Now, anticipation builds toward the season-opening clash between the two sides. “I’m not going to sit here and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His 'At Home' Commercials

It didn't matter if Baker Mayfield was playing well or not for the Cleveland Browns, he was always making entertaining commercials with Progressive Insurance. Unfortunately, the "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials are coming to an end. Mayfield, who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers last Wednesday, announced that he's...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/14: Moving Out, Uniform Numbers, and Amplified Crapola

When I was getting ready for college back in the late 1970s, I reached the conclusion that I needed to be an electrical engineer. When I was a kid, there weren’t a ton of computers or video games around (although I latched onto both when they became available), but there were stereos. I was constantly screwing around with my musical set-up, hooking together things that shouldn’t be necessarily hooked together, seeing if I could support six speakers, plugging my TV into it, and so forth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield has 'no animosity' toward Browns, excited for 'special' Week 1 clash

Less than one week after being traded to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield talked virtually with members of the media on Tuesday afternoon. He discussed his exit from the Cleveland Browns — the team that drafted him first overall in 2018 — and the now highly anticipated matchup between Carolina and Cleveland during Week 1 of the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Panthers Have Made Their Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that the Cleveland Browns wanted to move on from Baker Mayfield because they needed an "adult in the room." On Tuesday, Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer addressed that narrative. Fitterer, who acquired Mayfield for a conditional 2024 draft pick, expressed faith in the...
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players The Organization Was Right To Move On From

Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns front office have to be exhausted after this offseason. It’s been one of the more stressful ones in recent memory considering the monumental shift at the quarterback position. Plus, a slew of controversy continues to follow the organization regarding Deshaun Watson. Every team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Baker Mayfield

Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver felt that it would be “impossible” to regain his normal playing style after sustaining a torn ACL in October of last year. “It was a lot to really understand, a lot to really grasp at the time,” Oliver said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “And it just seemed like it was going to be impossible to get back to where I was at.”
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

The Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League team proved they have work to do

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a bad follow-up but it isn’t doom and gloom. The Cleveland Cavaliers fell apart in their second summer league game. The rooks and young vets couldn’t put together a solid offensive outing and got stifled by a Denver Nuggets team that wasn’t expected to be known for its defense. This follows an impressive outing that saw these same kids dominate the first game of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Rumor: Could Deshaun Watson Only Be Suspended 6 Games?

The Cleveland Browns continue to be in a holding pattern regarding the status of their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. From what we heard, his case resides in the hands of arbitrator Sue L. Robinson. She requested post-trial briefs from both sides which were due to her on July 12. Her...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Freddie Kitchens Comments About Baker Mayfield Trade

Not too long ago fans were excited over the pairing of Freddie Kitchens and Baker Mayfield. Of course, we now know that duo should never have been aligned. 2019 turned disastrous for the Cleveland Browns with those two leading the team. Now three years later and they’re both elsewhere in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

