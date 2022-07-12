ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MN

Increase in Nuisance Bears Throughout Lakes Area

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALKER (KDLM) – An increase in nuisance bear complaints throughout the Lakes Area has prompted the Sheriff’s Department to remind residents and vacationers how to properly deal with bears. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 1

Related
lakesarearadio.net

WATCH: MAHUBE-OTWA Community Needs Assessment: Who to Call in an Emergency

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – MAHUBE-OTWA, a Community Action Agency that provides services and resources to help residents fight poverty in the area has created a series of videos to help highlight findings from their latest Community Needs Assessment. The assessment gathered vital information in the Spring of 2021 from...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
trfradio.com

Distracted Driving Accident Reported Friday

A teenage girl was involved in an apparent distracted driving accident over the weekend in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, the unnamed 17 year old was injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving rear-ended a 2022 Audi Utility on westbound Highway 2 at County Road 63. The girl was taken to Grand Rapids Hospital. The driver of the Audi, Tamara J Holby, 64, of Elburn, Illinois, suffered no apparent injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Bring Me The News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning. Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County. An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes. A...
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 gravely injured after crash in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. as a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was crossing Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The Sebring was struck broadside by a driver in a Dodge Caravan.The driver of the Sebring, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud, died at the scene, the state patrol said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.The Caravan's driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover. A 40-year-old passenger from North Dakota was also flown to Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 63-year-old man from Cass Lake, was uninjured.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nuisance#Compost#Property Damage#The Sheriff S Department#The Sheriff S Office#Dnr Conservation
Thief River Falls Times

Dr. Eric Thorsgard, 64

– Eric Thorsgard was born on July 8, 1958 to Ernest and Ina (Sundquist) Thorsgard in Northwood, ND. His family moved to Thief River Falls, when he was one year old where his father was a family doctor to the community. Eric’s childhood home was positioned on the banks of the Thief River Falls, nurturing his love for water, adventure and camping from a very young age. Eric would describe his upbringing as practically perfect and expressed his deep gratitude for the town of Thief River and the childhood it awarded him.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
kvrr.com

K9 assists with arrest and weapons charges south of Bemidji

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Weapons charges are filed and a man is arrested with the help of a Beltrami County K9. Eighteen-year-old Lawrence Daniels, of Bemidji, was arrested for possession of a pistol without a permit, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman airlifted from Gull Lake after legs pinned by pontoon

WALKER, Minn. -- A woman has been airlifted from Gull Lake after she was pinned against a dock by a pontoon.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at a residence on the lake in the city of East Gull Lake.The pontoon was attempting to dock when a mechanical failure caused it to accelerate, authorities said.A 37-year-old woman tried to stop the pontoon from striking the deck by sitting and putting her feet out to stop it, but investigators say her feet ended up sliding down, and her legs became pinched in between.She was taken to a Twin Cities metro area hospital by helicopter. There's no word on how serious her injuries were.
WALKER, MN
CBS News

Man dies after being pulled from Pelican Lake

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- Authorities say a man died after being pulled from a lake northwest of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming near a pontoon on Pelican Lake when he needed to be removed from the water.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy