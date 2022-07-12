ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Man with gunshot wound flags down vehicle before crash in Lancaster, police say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQbRp_0gcwMkpB00

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who had been shot flagged down a vehicle before a crash in Lancaster early Tuesday morning, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a crash near Barr Street and Wylie Street around 12:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle involved reportedly told the officers that he was taking a gunshot victim to the hospital at the time of the crash.

The man who had been shot told police that he was walking to a home on Ferguson Street when he had sustained the gunshot wound, authorities said.

Armed shoplifter nabbed at NC Walmart, 2 still on the run, deputies say

Police said the man told officers he had flagged down a vehicle driving by. That was the same vehicle involved in the crash, authorities said.

The Lancaster Police Department did not say how the crash happened.

The injured man was flown to a medical facility for treatment, police said. His condition is unknown.

Lancaster Police said officers also investigated another shooting at the Pardue Street Apartment Complex around 2 a.m. Tuesday where they saw several units damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported from any of the apartments.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Investigators said it is unclear if the two incidents were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Police Department at 803- 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803- 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
News19 WLTX

Newberry shooting leads to 3 attempted murder charges; 1 suspect still sought

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Police have made an arrest following a Sunday shooting in Newberry near a local pizza kitchen. Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman confirmed in a statement that his department had arrested 17-year-old Damani Ahkiel Davenport on three counts of attempted murder for a shooting that occurred in the area of 1318 Wilson Boulevard - the address of a Little Caesars Pizza shop.
NEWBERRY, SC
WBTV

Person injured in shooting, car wreck

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a shooting and car wreck in Lancaster, S.C. Police say they responded to a wreck around 12:30 a.m. near Barr and Wylie streets. They were told the driver was taking someone who had been shot to an area hospital.
LANCASTER, SC
wach.com

Man facing murder charges in deadly Kershaw County shooting

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Lugoff. Shane Granger, 51, was arrested and charged in connection with Wednesday night's shooting death on Longtown Road. The coroner identified the victim as Johnny Douglas, 66, of Bishopville, SC. On Thursday, investigators...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Columbia, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officers were at the intersection of Main Calhoun Streets for a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say a man is in the hospital while another man has been detained for questioning. The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police say.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Double Shooting Under Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police responded to a possible double shooting early Tuesday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a car crash near Barr Street and Wylie Street. Police were informed by the driver that he was taking a gunshot victim to MUSC-Lancaster. The gunshot victim says he...
LANCASTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies man killed in police chase on Shop road

CAYCE, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office released the identity of the man killed in a police chase crash Monday afternoon. He was 44-year-old William Bowie, from Newberry. On Monday, police say officers spotted the wanted vehicle along Charleston Highway and tried to make a traffic stop but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Nc Walmart#City News
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County sheriff’s investigators reportedly find weed, Xanax in traffic stop

ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Malibu after one of the investigators recognized 25-year-old Nashton Ryan Kranz of Rockingham and “knew from prior encounters” that Kranz’s license was revoked.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Bond denied for man in deadly crash that killed 7-year-old in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Charlotte man was denied bond for a deadly crash in South Carolina that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy over the weekend. Jason Palmer, 35, is now facing three charges tied to the July 10 crash: Felony DUI involving death, DUI with great bodily injury, and possessing cocaine. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday where the bond was denied. Palmer spoke, as did the family involved in the crash.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Coroner identifies man killed in high-speed chase

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)- The Richland Co. Coroner’s office says William Bowie, 44, was killed in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash at the intersection of Pineview and Shop Rd. Monday. According to the Cayce Dept. of Public Safety, a suspect wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions...
CAYCE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim In ATM Shooting Remembered By Family As “Beautiful Soul”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Family members are remembering the victim in a deadly ATM shooting as a “beautiful soul.”. We’re learning more about 48-year-old Karen Baker, as police ask for help tracking down her killer. Police say someone came up to Baker, shooting her around 5:45 Wednesday morning,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
my40.tv

North Carolina motorcycle driver killed during pursuit

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with another vehicle while fleeing law enforcement in South Carolina. SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY ASHEVILLE SHOOTING, CONSIDERED "ARMED AND DANGEROUS" Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says Joseph Wyatt Stancil, 21, of Iron Station, was being...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy