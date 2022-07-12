ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

WNEM
 2 days ago

Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday afternoon, July 12. Here are the top stories...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments: Is Your State Sending You More Money?

For millions of parents, the enhanced child tax credit was a major financial relief in 2021. But when it ended in January, the proportion of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, as well as gas and grocery prices, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: Who's Eligible for the $25 Billion in Debt Relief?

Student loan payments are scheduled to start again on Sept. 1, 2022, and President Joe Biden still hasn't announced his plan for widespread student loan forgiveness. However, certain borrowers have already had their student loan debt canceled or are in the process of canceling it -- more than $25 billion in student loan debt has been discharged by the Department of Education during Biden's term.
EDUCATION
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it’s time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over the years. However, without proper financial planning and budgeting, this can sometimes lead to a disastrous combination.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Student loans forgiveness a slap in the face to millions

In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I’d like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It’s not that I was particularly studious, I just didn’t have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I’d have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school’s sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#First Warn 5
Money

For Retirees, Downsizing to a Smaller Home Isn’t the Cash Grab It Once Was

When Linda and Gary Hansen downsized in 2014, they made out pretty well. They sold their 3,300-square-foot St. Louis home for $325,000; trading down for a 1,900-square-foot house in Largo, Florida — and banking about $40,000 in the process. They paid in cash, so there was no new mortgage payment to worry about, and got to achieve their dream of retiring by the beach. (Their house is a mere two miles from the coast).
LARGO, FL
Motley Fool

3 Expenses It Pays to Cut if Money Is Tight in Retirement

Many retirees are struggling to keep up with rising living costs. This especially applies to those who get most of their income from Social Security. Cutting back in certain areas could free up loads of cash and help seniors reduce their financial concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

3 Ways to Get Future Lifetime Income with Annuities

Other than Social Security or pensions, an annuity is the only financial product that can guarantee lifetime income. If you want to secure future income with an annuity, you have three main choices. Each can be appropriate for nonqualified (taxable) accounts as well as IRAs and Roth IRAs. Each has its pros and cons.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
AOL Corp

Child Tax Credit: Parents miss the money as inflation rises

Zebulon Newton received the last monthly Child Tax Credit payment of $550 for his two children on December 15th. Five months after the credits expired, it's getting harder to make ends meet. With gas prices surging, costs of grocery bills and day care eroding savings, record-high inflation has left little room for the family of four to front emergency costs, said the North Carolina resident.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Student Loan Dilemma — Pay It Off or Wait for Forgiveness?

Student loans are arguably among the biggest broken sections of the U.S. economy. During his election campaign, President Joe Biden vowed to forgive $10,000 from all student loan borrowers, a promise that still hasn't been fulfilled. Now, Biden is said to be contemplating massive changes to the student loan system. What’s the latest update on student loans and should you pay off your student loan or wait for forgiveness?
COLLEGES
The Guardian

Vulnerable people struggle to access UK household support fund

Vulnerable people are struggling to access food vouchers and cash grants introduced under a government scheme to help with the cost of living crisis. The £1bn household support fund (HSF) has been beset by problems, with councils stuck trying to figure out workable payment methods to help those in acute need of financial support.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Pausing pension contributions for a year ‘may dent retirement pot by thousands’

People who pause their workplace pension contributions for just a year due to cost-of-living pressures may end up thousands of pounds worse off in retirement than if they had continued, calculations suggest.Someone who started working with a salary of £25,000 per year and paid the minimum contributions from the age of 22 could end up with nearly £457,000 in retirement, pensions provider Standard Life calculated.But if they paused at the age of 35 for just one year, they could end up with just over £444,000 by the age of 68 instead – which would be nearly £13,000 less than if...
BUSINESS
Abby Joseph

Managers Skip Retirement Celebration for Worker of 20 Years

The values, beliefs, and conventions that are held in common by all of a company's workers are what is referred to as the company's culture. A positive culture may be a key source of competitive advantage, but a dysfunctional culture, as you're about to read, can have the opposite impact.

Comments / 0

Community Policy