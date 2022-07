Firearms would not be permitted in or near public places under terms of new legislation introduced during yesterday’s County Council meeting. “Expedited Bill 21-22 would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions, as well as remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly,” according to a council press release.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO