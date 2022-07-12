New exhibition at Swedish museum

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- During the 3rd Silk Road Week in July 2022, the China National Silk Museum held three exhibitions consecutively in Hangzhou, Dulan, and Samarkand, namely Qinghai Path: The Silk Roads in the 6 th -8 th centuries, Forty Years of Archaeology at the Reshui Tombs in Dulan, Silk and Silk Roads: from Hangzhou to Samarkand. These exhibitions successfully reproduce the dusty history of the Qinghai Path from the 6 th to the 8 th century. Dr. Feng, the chief curator of the three exhibitions from the China National Silk Museum, said that the three exhibitions were the first to review the 40-year process of Tuyuhun and Tubo archaeology in Qinghai in the form of exhibitions. It restores the history of the people of Tuyuhun who dominated Qinghai from the 4 th to the 7 th century and presents the cultural exchange on the Qinghai Path. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713006004/en/ Figure. Left: The gilt-silver crown and the gold cup excavated in the tomb; right: The gilt-silver crown and the gold cup made by 3D modeling in the exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)

VISUAL ART ・ 6 HOURS AGO