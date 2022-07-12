ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New exhibition at Swedish museum

The American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave., will present Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Swedish-American...

Indy100

Salvador Dali masterpiece to go on display in Spanish Gallery

A Salvador Dali masterpiece loaned to the Spanish Gallery in Bishop Auckland will help tell the story of the Spanish Golden Age during its five-month installation. The artwork titled Christ of St John of the Cross has been transported to its temporary home in County Durham and will be displayed alongside El Greco’s Christ on the Cross – uniting the two Spanish masterpieces.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Ernie Barnes Painting Heads to Bonhams, Climate Activists Hit Another U.K. Museum, and More: Morning Links for July 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. READY YOUR PADDLES! Back in May, Ernie Barnes’s exhilarating The Sugar Shack (1976) painting soared past its $150,000 low estimate at Christie’s to finish at $15.3 million with fees. His estate subsequently signed on to work with Andrew Kreps and Ortuzar Projects in New York. Now another one of his works is coming up for sale. Bonhams will feature his Solid Rock Congregation (1993)—an action-packed scene at a Black church service—in a single-lot sale on September 9 at its New York branch, Barron’s reports. It is estimated to sell for $500,000 to $700,000. The work was commissioned by gospel singer Margaret Bell, who can be seen wielding a mic in it.
VISUAL ART
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim Supports Artists with NYC Gallery Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Art is the focal point of AGI Denim’s first major public event, and indigo is its chosen medium. The vertical denim manufacturer and Pakistan’s first B Corp-certified company will open “Exquisite Blue Towers, an exhibition of collaborative and individual artwork that celebrates indigo as a color by artists Holly E. Brown, Juan Manuel Gomez and Mauricio Arroyave. The show will run from July 22-Aug. 6 in New York City at gallery@ in Chelsea. An opening reception will take place on July 21. Under the theme “Exquisite Blue Towers,” the artwork will depict towers in cities significant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

This English Country Property Dates Back 1,000 Years—and Even Comes With Two 17th-Century Artifacts

Click here to read the full article. This once-in-a-generation property is like living in a museum.  Dinton Hall, a Grade II-listed building 50 miles outside of London, recently hit the market for $15 million after a decade-long, $12 million renovation by the current owner and seller, Richard Vanbergen. England might be full of centuries-old manors, palaces, and castles, but the history behind this property is exceptionally rare. The property itself dates back 1,000 years when it was first mentioned in an 11th-century survey of England, known as the “Domesday Book.” The property was a gift from William the Conqueror to his...
REAL ESTATE
Smithonian

Five Stolen Paintings Go on Display in Virtual Reality

In a new virtual reality exhibition, five missing masterpieces are now on view in stunning detail. The Stolen Art Gallery is not a physical gallery space; it is an app, which users can download and explore from anywhere in the world. Created by the Brazilian company Compass UOL, the gallery displays famous paintings that were stolen from museums over the last 50 or so years. The app is now available on smartphones, though its creators recommend using a VR headset.
VISUAL ART
Next Avenue

National Museum of Wildlife Art Spotlights Women Artists

This museum outside Jackson, Wyoming, offers much more than 'cowboy art'. Rosa Bonheur, a French artist and sculptor, achieved international acclaim in 1853 for "The Horse Fair," a painting Queen Victoria of England particularly liked and that now hangs in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Bonheur's work was included at the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Illinois, and was frequently exhibited at the Paris Salon. In 1865, she received the French Legion of Honour award.
JACKSON, WY
InsideHook

Revisiting an Infamous 1940 Painting of the Signing of the Constitution

Some paintings commissioned by the United States government have sparked a generally positive, even laudatory, public response. Consider Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama, which drew an abundance of viewers to the National Portrait Gallery and has prompted thorough analysis by some art writers. It’s one example of a work of art that transcended its official function.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

David Hammons, Unclassifiable as Ever, Comes into Focus in an Incisive New Documentary

Click here to read the full article. David Hammons, one of today’s greatest living artists, does not appear in The Melt Goes on Forever: The Art & Times of David Hammons, a new documentary about him that is directed by Judd Tully and Harold Crooks. This won’t be a surprise to anyone who knows even a little about Hammons, who almost never gives interviews to journalists and has a tendency to be evasive with dealers, collectors, and curators. He’s an artist who is more often heard about than seen—a figure who often seems constantly present yet always just barely out...
ENTERTAINMENT
mansionglobal.com

This Boston Mansion Was Designed More Than a Century Ago by Louis Comfort Tiffany

This 1900s Boston mansion by Art Nouveau designer Louis Comfort Tiffany has a jewelry box-like interior and stately spaces. Tiffany—who is known for his colourful glass and lead lamps —designed the Back Bay villa, known as the Tiffany Ayer Mansion, between 1898 and 1902 for businessman and art collector Frederick Ayer. The sprawling home is lavishly decorated in intricate tile and stained-glass mosaics, timber joinery, copper cladding and custom lighting. It is the only surviving example of Tiffany’s residential vision.
HOME & GARDEN
Vogue Magazine

Out East, Alexandre Birman and Sally Singer Celebrated Latin American Designers With Luxury Stores at Amazon

With summer in full swing, there’s no better time than the present to host an alfresco fete for those both far and near. So, in honor of Luxury Stores at Amazon’s launch with beloved Brazillian designer Alexandre Birman, Sally Singer gathered an intimate group of art lovers and fashion folk for dinner under the stars at LongHouse Reserve.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
The Associated Press

Tuyuhun: Lost History Recovered in Three Exhibitions Organized by the China National Silk Museum

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- During the 3rd Silk Road Week in July 2022, the China National Silk Museum held three exhibitions consecutively in Hangzhou, Dulan, and Samarkand, namely Qinghai Path: The Silk Roads in the 6 th -8 th centuries, Forty Years of Archaeology at the Reshui Tombs in Dulan, Silk and Silk Roads: from Hangzhou to Samarkand. These exhibitions successfully reproduce the dusty history of the Qinghai Path from the 6 th to the 8 th century. Dr. Feng, the chief curator of the three exhibitions from the China National Silk Museum, said that the three exhibitions were the first to review the 40-year process of Tuyuhun and Tubo archaeology in Qinghai in the form of exhibitions. It restores the history of the people of Tuyuhun who dominated Qinghai from the 4 th to the 7 th century and presents the cultural exchange on the Qinghai Path. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713006004/en/ Figure. Left: The gilt-silver crown and the gold cup excavated in the tomb; right: The gilt-silver crown and the gold cup made by 3D modeling in the exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)
VISUAL ART
AOL Corp

Halsey Is Auctioning Off Original Paintings to Support National Abortion Funds

Since the Supreme Court’s shocking reversal of Roe V. Wade June 24, Halsey has been one of the most outspoken musicians fighting against the court’s ruling and advocating for Americans’ rights to access full reproductive healthcare across the country. And now, the 27-year-old pop star is taking it one step further by auctioning off five original paintings made onstage during their Love and Power Tour, and donating proceeds to the National Network of Abortions.
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

Why is Pablo Picasso so famous? A look at the 20th century's most influential painter

Pablo Picasso is one of the most influential painters and sculptors of the 20th century, known for his artistic versatility and extraordinary talent. Picasso, who lived to 91, was famous for switching his artistic techniques and styles throughout his life. His critical acclaim in the modern art scene gained him a mass following the likes of which the world had not previously seen.
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

An Apartment in Rome Becomes a Showcase for Contemporary Design

In a historic early 20th century building, between the greenery of the Tiber’s east bank and the Parioli hills in Rome’s elegant Flaminio District, stands the home of Alfonso Tagliaferri—a diplomat slash professional nomad. His 1,400-square-foot apartment has become the ideal home in which works of art, contemporary design elements, and unique artisan pieces interact with each other. To pull off this impressive balancing act, Alfonso hired the Rome-based emerging architecture and design studio, 02A.
INTERIOR DESIGN
