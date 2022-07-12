ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon: Drone strike kills Islamic State leader in Syria

By Clyde Hughes
 2 days ago
July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. military killed a senior Islamic State official in Syria and seriously wounded another in a drone strike, Pentagon officials said Tuesday.

U.S. Central Command Forces said the strike was conducted Tuesday outside of Jindayris in northwest Syria. The strike killed Maher al-Agal, one of the top five leaders in the militant organization, CENTCOM said.

"A senior ISIS official closely associated with Maher was seriously injured during the strike," the command said. "Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties."

The strike was part of the Pentagon's ongoing operation in Syria against the Islamic State, which continues in its effort to reconstitute. Elite special operations forces on June 15 conducted a rare ground raid to capture a Hani Ahmed al-Kurdi, a senior Islamic State leader.

"This strike reaffirms CENTCOM's steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS," Col. Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson, said in a statement. "The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further the plot and carry out global attacks."

Buccino said the Islamic State continues to represent a threat to the United States and allies in the region.

"CENTCOM maintains a sufficient and sustainable presence in the region and will continue to counter threats against regional security," Buccino said.

