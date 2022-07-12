Rich Niedbala: A Legendary Coach & A Master Of Persistence

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photo Beaver County Radio Files) “We are making progress, we are working together, we are learning the differences of each other.”. Mayor Kenya Johns of Beaver Falls returned to the Beaver County Radio studios on the July 12 edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss the recent progresses made in the connection between citizens and leaders within the city. While there isn’t agreement on everything–the parking on 7th Avenue, for example–Johns has noted that the engagement in asking questions and presenting ideas has increased over her first several months in office. “That’s good civic engagement,” she stated. “That’s what a city or government needs; it needs to hear the voices constantly, needs people to be present when they’re making decisions, so we constantly realize that we are public servants, and we are here to serve, and we got to make sure we serve people what’s best for them.”

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO