Beaver County, PA

Rich Niedbala: A Legendary Coach & A Master Of Persistence

beavercountyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photo/Beaver County Radio Files) “You don’t name a football field after somebody if they don’t do a lot of things right, and it was a no-brainer for Western Beaver to name its football field in Rich’s honor.”. Rich Niedbala was the long-time...

beavercountyradio.com

beavercountyradio.com

Friday’s AMBC: The Doctor Is In

On the Friday morning edition of A.M. Beaver County, Midland Innovation & Technology Charter School CEO Dr. Chester Thompson will join Matt Drzik to talk about the latest evolution of the new school set to open in the Fall of 2022. The interview will take place following the 8:30 news.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Wednesday’s AMBC: Mayor Jackson Returns

At 8:10 on the Wednesday edition of A.M. Beaver County, Rochester mayor Keith Jackson returns to the show to talk with Matt Drzik about summertime in Rochester and what events are coming up. Then following the 8:35 news, Matt will speak with Susanne Cole, the President & CEO of Pressley...
ROCHESTER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Old Stone Tavern holds unique place in Pittsburgh, U.S. history

It has been situated at the corner of Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue in the West End since at least 1782, making it the oldest commercial building in Pittsburgh. Now celebrating what is believed to be its 240th birthday, the Old Stone Tavern has seen its share of history, hosting thirsty American Revolutionary War veterans and lending support to the Whiskey Rebellion over federal taxation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh fire captain dies following extended illness

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh fire captain has died following an extended illness. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire announced the passing of Captain Jim Ellis on Wednesday. Captain Ellis worked at station number 32 in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood on the North Side. Ellis had been fighting an extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Pittsburgh spots to celebrate National French Fry Day

French fries are a common staple in Pittsburgh cuisine, famously appearing in salads and in Primanti Brothers sandwiches. Some local places are noted for their fries (see: the Potato Patch at Kennywood) but the city has far more options to explore. For National French Fry Day, Pittsburgh City Paper asked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

“You Can’t Take It With You” . . . True, But How Will Your Passing Affect Others?

(Beaver County, PA) “You can’t take it with you” is a saying that’s been around long time. But we do take a fortune with us when we die. Don’t you wish there was a way to capture this wealth? On Tuesday July 19, Tom Young from 1st Consultants, Inc. in Beaver will join Eddy Crow on “Teleforum” and co host host a guest segment on Beaver County Radio that starts at 9 A.M. as part of his ongoing monthly series of multi media forums.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Historic Herbst House in Sewickley may be coming down

The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, may soon be demolished after standing for more than 137 years. Divine Redeemer Parish officials want to raze the property in the historic district due to safety concerns. The parish includes St. James Church...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PhillyBite

Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District

Here's a Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District. You can find everything from fresh fish to Foodie heaven if you're hungry. You'll find it here if you want to sample the Strip's many ethnic cuisines. In addition, you'll find everything from the famous Primanti Brothers sandwich chain to a popular dessert spot. Read on to discover what's on your Strip District foodie bucket list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Blight monster' brewery site in West Jeannette to be torn down

The former Fort Pitt Brewery in West Jeannette is slated to be acquired by the Westmoreland County Land Bank at a judicial sale next month. Brian Lawrence, director of the land bank and county Redevelopment Authority, said the buildings will be demolished, calling it a “unique opportunity” with American Rescue Plan funding that the Westmoreland County commissioners set aside for blight removal in seven communities, including Jeannette.
JEANNETTE, PA
wcn247.com

College invests $1 Million campus improvements

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is investing more than $1 million in campus improvements this summer through campus beautification projects, new athletic and student spaces, and various renovations and refreshes. “We continue to improve our campus facilities so that our students, faculty, staff and guests will have the best experience...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey (Photo by Nick Childers. Photo illustration by Natasha Vicens/PublicSource) A year after its unveiling, the OnePGH fund has been severed from the city as Mayor Gainey negotiates with nonprofits. by Charlie Wolfson, PublicSource. Update (7/13/22): In a reversal from its previous comments, Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: Beaver Falls Mayor Kenya Johns Talks About Making Progress, Unity Week, Upcoming Sidewalk Sale

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photo Beaver County Radio Files) “We are making progress, we are working together, we are learning the differences of each other.”. Mayor Kenya Johns of Beaver Falls returned to the Beaver County Radio studios on the July 12 edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss the recent progresses made in the connection between citizens and leaders within the city. While there isn’t agreement on everything–the parking on 7th Avenue, for example–Johns has noted that the engagement in asking questions and presenting ideas has increased over her first several months in office. “That’s good civic engagement,” she stated. “That’s what a city or government needs; it needs to hear the voices constantly, needs people to be present when they’re making decisions, so we constantly realize that we are public servants, and we are here to serve, and we got to make sure we serve people what’s best for them.”
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

UPMC opens specialty care center in Murrysville

UPMC patients in western Westmoreland County now will have specialists closer to home, following the opening of a specialty center Wednesday afternoon on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. “I live two streets down, so it’s nice to know we’ll have these services so close,” said Dan DeBone, CEO of...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: New Sewickley Township To Celebrate “National Night Out” On August 2

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Our goal is not always to arrest. It’s trying to figure out the best solution to the problem. We’re problem solvers.”. New Sewickley Township patrol officer Samantha Vinson talked about the role that her and other police officers have on an everyday basis in a conversation with Matt Drzik on the July 14 edition of A.M. Beaver County. The NSTPD will be once again celebrating National Night Out on August 2, with festivities taking place at Green Valley Park from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The event is dedicated to establish connection between an area’s citizens and its police department.
NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

SouthSide Works adds 2 new modular restaurants with more to come

Two new SouthSide Works restaurants have just dropped. Literally. Two steel modules were lowered by crane onto the plaza in front of the Cheesecake Factory this week. But that is just the beginning. Slice on Broadway and Smokin Ghosts BBQ will occupy the two Town Center modules. Tasty Taquitos will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Poker Run, GoFundMe to Benefit Area Man Who Was Attacked and Stabbed

GROVE CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two fundraisers have been organized to assist a Grove City man who was brutally attacked and stabbed on May 3. A poker run and Chinese auction benefit, as well as a GoFundMe campaign, will benefit Andrew Miller, who was attacked and stabbed multiple times on May 3, in Grove City, Mercer County. He was then flown by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
GROVE CITY, PA

