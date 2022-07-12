DeSales Offers Prospective MBA Students a Chance to Take a Sample Class as a Test Drive
DeSales University continues its educational mission to be as accessible as possible, especially for post-graduates looking to bolster their careers. The DeSales MBA program, for example, is noted for its comprehensiveness and quality — so much so that U.S. News & World Report ranked it as a top performer among online programs.
Best, eager career-advancers can include this verification of educational depth to their résumés in as little as a year.
To provide prospective students with a first-hand look at this advanced degree’s particulars, the university is holding a sample class.
It’s a no-obligation opportunity to test drive what may be the most important asset a professional can have in today’s workforce.
The session is Aug. 4 at 6:00 p.m., on campus in Center Valley or online.
More on this opportunity is online.
Also for busy businesspeople, DeSales has a new series of one-credit courses from its MBA catalogue.
These quick-hit — but in-depth — sessions consists of 14 class hours scheduled over two weekends in both live and synchronous (via Zoom) formats.
Better still, at only $880 each, they are one-third less the cost of a three-credit course. And alumni can access them at an additional 20 percent discount.
The two classes coming this fall are:
- Navigating Difficult Conversations, Sept. 10 and 17, an experiential presentation that uses personal reflection and practice to bolster the ability to handle challenging conversations
- Analysis with Microsoft Power BI, Oct. 15 and 22, a presentation of the advanced analytics that lead to important insights, data into breakthroughs, business problem solutions, and real-time understanding of key performance indicators
Next year’s roster of one-credit coursework includes topics such as cryptocurrency, economic training, and everyday project management and consulting.
More information can be obtained by emailing or calling (610.282.1100 ×1450) DeSales University.
