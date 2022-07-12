DeSales Offers Prospective MBA Students a Chance to Take a Sample Class as a Test Drive

Prospective students wishing to get a closer look at a DeSales University MBA can do so at an upcoming session. Image via iStock.

DeSales University continues its educational mission to be as accessible as possible, especially for post-graduates looking to bolster their careers. The DeSales MBA program, for example, is noted for its comprehensiveness and quality — so much so that U.S. News & World Report ranked it as a top performer among online programs.

Best, eager career-advancers can include this verification of educational depth to their résumés in as little as a year.

To provide prospective students with a first-hand look at this advanced degree’s particulars, the university is holding a sample class.

It’s a no-obligation opportunity to test drive what may be the most important asset a professional can have in today’s workforce.

The session is Aug. 4 at 6:00 p.m., on campus in Center Valley or online.

Also for busy businesspeople, DeSales has a new series of one-credit courses from its MBA catalogue.

These quick-hit — but in-depth — sessions consists of 14 class hours scheduled over two weekends in both live and synchronous (via Zoom) formats.

Better still, at only $880 each, they are one-third less the cost of a three-credit course. And alumni can access them at an additional 20 percent discount.

The two classes coming this fall are:

Navigating Difficult Conversations, Sept. 10 and 17, an experiential presentation that uses personal reflection and practice to bolster the ability to handle challenging conversations

Analysis with Microsoft Power BI, Oct. 15 and 22, a presentation of the advanced analytics that lead to important insights, data into breakthroughs, business problem solutions, and real-time understanding of key performance indicators

Next year’s roster of one-credit coursework includes topics such as cryptocurrency, economic training, and everyday project management and consulting.